Oregon’s top human resources official fired; says she tried to hold state leaders accountable

Oregon’s top human resources official said she was fired after trying to hold some of the state’s top public officials accountable.

Jessica Knieling was the chief human resources officer for the Department of Administrative Services, a role that meant she was charged with human resources duties for a variety of state agencies.

She said she was fired after refusing to resign late last week.

“I think it’s unfortunate those in power are making up reasons for firing me which are not supported by the facts,” Knieling told OPB. “Because I consistently gave advice that would hold public officials accountable and I’m confident that I’ll be vindicated when the full story comes out.”

Knieling’s accusations leave more questions than answers. The Department of Administrative Services confirmed her firing and said an investigation was underway, but declined to comment further. Knieling said she was not prepared to discuss further details about her termination.

“I stand behind the decisions I made and the advice I gave in order to hold public officials accountable and uphold the trust placed in us by the public and state employees,” said Knieling, who previously worked as the human resources director for the Oregon Legislature. Her firing was first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Betsy Imholt, the director of the Oregon Department of Administrative Services, wrote a letter to Knieling on Friday, stating her employment was “at-will,” which means she could be fired at any time for any reason or no reason at all.

“As discussed with you today, I made this decision after careful consideration,” Imholt wrote.

Chris Liedle, a spokesman for the department, said a personnel investigation is underway involving both Knieling and Kyle Weraky, a human resources administrator who resigned Friday.

Liedle said it would be “inappropriate to disclose details about the matter until the investigation is complete.”

Liedle did not say when the investigation was initially opened, who was conducting it, or whether Knieling or Weraky had been previously placed on administrative leave.

Weraky’s letter of resignation requested copies of “my investigatory interviews that were recorded with Heidi Mason as well as a copy of her report once it is finalized.”

In a letter to other state agency leaders on Friday, Imholt said Kristin Jones would be serving as interim chief human resources officer. Jones currently serves as the strategic initiatives director at the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

Knieling was hired in October of 2023. She made $276,096 a year. Weraky was hired in September of 2024 and made $181,500 annually.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.