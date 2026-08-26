Oregon sheriffs cut ties with Curry County Sheriff John Ward

The Oregon State Sheriffs' Association voted to permanently ban Curry County Sheriff John Ward from its board of directors, ending his involvement in the organization's operations.

The association took action after reviewing a county-commissioned investigation. The report concluded Ward used "deceit, dishonesty and subversion" to conceal his handling of contributions from the John G. Atkins Foundation, which has donated money to law enforcement agencies.

Curry County commissioners, who have long clashed with Ward, have accused him and former Sheriff John Bishop of using some of the foundation's donations for personal benefit. Tax records show the foundation donated about $390,000 to the sheriff's office and its search-and-rescue program between 2009 and 2023.

Ward has denied wrongdoing and questioned the integrity of the report commissioned by county officials.

"I don't consider their investigation as legitimate," he said. "The report is full of hearsay, opinions and false accusations."

The state sheriffs' organization said Ward was invited to a special meeting to discuss the report. Twenty-eight sheriffs voted unanimously to expel Ward after he didn't show.

"The fact that Ward chose not to show up and explain his actions to his peers at OSSA is disappointing but not surprising," Curry County Commissioner Jay Trost said. "He hasn't shown up to explain his actions to the citizens he swore an oath to, the true victims in all of this."

Curry County commissioners sued Ward last year amid disputes over his refusal to attend county meetings and provide records.

A judge ruled commissioners could not require Ward to attend their meetings or turn over every document they requested. But the court upheld requirements that Ward provide certain records, including personnel documents and contracts with outside agencies.

County commissioners say Ward has not complied with that court order.

Last week, state Rep. Court Boice, a former Curry County commissioner, called for Ward to resign.

Ward is the second former leader of the state sheriffs' association from Curry County to face action over alleged financial misconduct.

In 2019, John Bishop, who had served as the association's executive director, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft after admitting he stole from the organization. A judge ordered him to pay $13,000 in restitution and sentenced him to two years of probation and 180 hours of community service.

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This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington

