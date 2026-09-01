Corvallis city employee union authorizes potential strike

The union that represents Corvallis’ city workers authorized a potential strike in a vote on Aug. 28.

The City has been negotiating with AFSCME Local 2975 on a new contract since January. The current one expired in June.

The union says they want an agreement that preserves health benefits for city employees, allows the union to hold regular meetings with city management, and provides living wages.

Union president Evan Newton said in previous contracts, the city covered 100% of employee health insurance premiums, but now there are proposed changes to that coverage.

“Management right now is proposing a 90% coverage by the city, 10% coverage by the employees,” Newton said. “And that's in light of increasing healthcare costs not only Corvallis is facing, but also the nation more broadly as well.”

Newton said the union has met with the City nine times for direct bargaining, and also for several mediated bargaining sessions.

A statement from the City of Corvallis said it and the union have met consistently over the past 150 days to negotiate contract points, and they have been engaged in mediation through Oregon’s Employee Relations Board since June 29.

Newton said out of the 250 employees represented by the union, 75% percent of those members pay dues and were therefore eligible to vote on a strike authorization.

He said 90% of those members voted yes, giving union leadership the option to order a strike.

“If these next few days and weeks lead up to the point where the union bargaining team feels it necessary to call a strike in order to reach a collective bargaining agreement for our members, that is something that we are willing to do,” said Newton.

According to the City, the next scheduled mediation session is Thursday, Sept. 10.

“The City is committed to negotiating in good faith for as long as it takes to reach an agreement on a new labor contract,” said the City of Corvallis in a statement emailed to KLCC Monday.

Newton said the goal of the union is to settle the contract without striking.

“We want to settle a fair contract that works for not only our members, but also the city and management as well,” said Newton.