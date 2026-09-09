Eugene says zoning doesn't allow data centers at former Hyundai/Hynix campus

The City of Eugene says data centers are not an allowed use at the location of the former Hyundai/Hynix site in West Eugene. That comes after inquiries from an unknown contractor seeking to redevelop the property.

In July, the city received an inquiry from local land use attorney Bill Kloos on behalf of an unknown client into whether the property, located at 1830 Willow Creek Circle , could be developed as a data center.

The site is in an employment zone, or E-1 for short. It was created by the city as a place to site businesses that employ a large number of people.

The applicant argued a data center could be considered an IT services business, one of the allowable uses.

In a letter to Kloos on Tuesday, Eugene’s Planning Director, Alissa Hunter, wrote data centers are prohibited there. She said energy consumption needs, noise, water use and cooling efforts would likely impact neighbors.

A data center would also likely not employ many people, which is the purpose of the E-1 zone.

Lindsay Selser, Communications and Engagement Manager for the city of Eugene, said the inquiry was a zone verification request, not specific development proposal. The planning director’s decision only applies to whether a data center is allowed in that specific zone.

Data centers have received strong pushback nationwide, and in Oregon, over concerns about their environmental impact and electricity use. This week, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said she now supports a moratorium on data centers. She previously intervened to stop a land sale for a data center in Salem.

Hillsboro City Council also approved the first data center moratorium in the state in July.