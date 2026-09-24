Newport mayor, councilors tout accomplishments and challenges in first 'State of the City' presentation

This story was originally published on LincolnChronicle.org and is used with permission.

About 150 people crowded the Performing Arts Center on Tuesday evening to listen to Newport’s first state of the city presentation.

City council members took turns reading a speech that highlighted Newport’s art programs, street improvements, cultural outreach efforts, challenges and aspirations – and took a moment to plug the $38 million infrastructure bond request on the Nov. 3 ballot.

“I have served on the Newport City Council for nearly five years, three of them as mayor,” said Mayor Jan Kaplan. “During that time, there is one image of our city that I always carry with me.

Shayla Escudero / Lincoln Chronicle Mayor Jan Kaplan highlighted Newport’s accomplishments and challenges the city faced in 2025-26 including its opposition to a detention center at the airport when the Department of Homeland Security took an interest.

“More than 800 people converged on City Hall after the sudden removal of our Coast Guard helicopter, and amid the possibility of a federal detention center that could be built at our municipal airport. I saw a community come together and stand up for itself; a community prepared to do what was necessary to protect our people, our economy, our values, and our way of life.”

That moment reminded Kaplan why he chose to live in Newport, he told the Tuesday crowd, many who were standing to fit in the full room. Notable attendees included Sen. Dick Anderson, R-Lincoln City, Rep. David Gomberg, D-Otis, Philomath Mayor Chris McMorran and Port of Newport executive director Paula Miranda.

People may define Newport by its picturesque attributes, the Yaquina Bay Bridge, fishing boats at the harbor and tidepools, Kaplan said.

“Those are important parts of who we are, but Newport is more than a beautiful place,” Kaplan said. “We’re a working waterfront. We’re a center of science, education, healthcare, fishing, tourism, the arts, and public service.”

Councilors listed accomplishments – the completion of road and sidewalk projects, efforts to champion public art and the unseen work of city staff to keep services such as the library running.

They also listed off challenges – the city’s housing shortage, the efforts to fix the Big Creek dams and outdated infrastructure that needs replacing.

Councilors also took the opportunity to mention the infrastructure replacement bond in the November general election.

“The city can invest $38 million into critical infrastructure projects to protect coastal and natural environments, secure safe and reliable drinking water, enhance accessibility and safety, and improve parks, streets, and other infrastructure,” said Councilor CM Hall.

The close timing of the state of the city address with the upcoming election – both the bond and council and mayoral races – was not intentional, Kaplan told the Lincoln Chronicle.

Shayla Escudero / Lincoln Chronicle Newport officials held a state of the city presentation Tuesday night as part of the council’s goals for more community outreach. “To our knowledge, this is the city of Newport’s first ever state of the city, ” said city manager Nina Vetter. “So, I can confidently say it will be the best one ever.”

The city council had floated the idea and decided in January to include the state of the city address as part of the year’s council goals and hope to present each year. The event aligns with their efforts to conduct more community engagement, Kaplan said.

Each council member that spoke at the event – Kaplan, Hall, Robert Emond, Angel Apracio-Reyes, and Sandy Roumagoux are running in the November election. Councilors Cynthia Jacobi and Steven Hickman whose seats are not up for re-election did not speak.

Every councilor was given a chance to participate in the speech and spoke voluntarily, Kaplan told the Chronicle.

Kaplan ended the address with an acknowledgement to former county commissioner Claire Hall’s work to address homelessness and the importance of community engagement.

“Local government works best when community members do not see city hall as a distant institution, but a place where their participation matters …” Kaplan said. “We can debate difficult decisions while respecting one another and remembering that we share the same streets, the same water, the same harbor, and the same future.”