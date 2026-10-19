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Feds intercept ‘suspicious’ package intended for Oregon election office

Oregon Capital Chronicle | By Julia Shumway
Published October 19, 2026 at 1:35 PM PDT
Federal officials intercepted a “suspicious package” addressed to Oregon’s elections office before it arrived in the state, Secretary of State Tobias Read said Friday.
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Federal officials intercepted a “suspicious package” addressed to Oregon’s elections office before it arrived in the state, Secretary of State Tobias Read said Friday.

This story originally appeared in the Oregon Capital Chronicle and is used with permission. 

Federal officials intercepted a “suspicious package” addressed to Oregon’s election office before it arrived in the state, Secretary of State Tobias Read said Friday.

“We are not aware of any additional suspicious packages heading to Oregon, but our office and our federal partners remain vigilant, and we are asking local elections officials to do the same,” Read said. “We are prepared to respond if a package arrives in Oregon, and we will do everything we can to protect Oregonians’ safety and the integrity of our elections.”

A spokesperson for Read said the office didn’t have any further information about the package. An FBI spokesperson confirmed that the bureau and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating “a series of suspicious mailings” sent to election offices nationwide.

“Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident,” the statement said. “We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters. This FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service will continue to safeguard the public and secure elections for American citizens.”

The incident coincides with other mail being sent to election offices around the country, including letters containing white powder prompting evacuations in Arizona and Louisiana.

Federal officials also intercepted a package with white powder and a threatening letter intended for Minnesota’s secretary of state.

Similar incidents have happened in prior elections, including a letter that temporarily shut down ballot counting in Lane County in 2023.

Oregon began mailing ballots to all registered voters on Wednesday, and they must be returned in signed ballot envelopes by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Election officials recommend that voters who choose to return their ballots by mail do so by Oct. 27 to account for U.S. Postal Service delays.
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Politics & Government OregonElectionsTobias Read
Julia Shumway
Julia Shumway has reported on government and politics in Iowa and Nebraska, spent time at the Bend Bulletin and most recently was a legislative reporter for the Arizona Capitol Times in Phoenix. An award-winning journalist, Julia most recently reported on the tangled efforts to audit the presidential results in Arizona.
See stories by Julia Shumway