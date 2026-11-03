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Aguiar ahead in bid to oust longtime incumbent Clark in Eugene Ward 5

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:42 PM PST
Athena Aguiar speaks during a Sept. 18, 2026 Eugene City Club forum featuring Ward 5 candidates.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Athena Aguiar speaks during a Sept. 18, 2026 Eugene City Club forum featuring Ward 5 candidates.

Athena Aguiar, a newcomer to elected office, is ahead of 20-year incumbent Mike Clark in the race to represent Ward 5 on the Eugene City Council.

Aguiar, who has not held elected office before, leads Clark 57.87% to 41.97% in early results posted 8:00 pm on election night.

Aguiar’s campaign attempted to paint Clark as being unresponsive to voters, while Clark focused on portraying himself as an independent voice on the council who helps bring ideas that fall outside of the norm for council members.

Both focused heavily on concerns around how to increase housing stock and control affordability issues.

Aguiar was focused on protecting services such as libraries and assistance programs as the city is likely to face further budget cuts in coming years, while Clark spoke of cutting down to core services such as public safety and infrastructure.
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News Briefs November 2026 ElectionNovember electionelection resultsElectionsEugene City CouncilMike ClarkAthena AguiarWard 5
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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