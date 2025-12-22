City Club of Eugene: Gifts to the City

Program date: Dec. 19, 2025

Air date: Dec. 22, 2025

From the City Club of Eugene:

If you could give any gift to the City of Eugene, what would it be?

Every year since its beginnings in the early 1990s, City Club of Eugene has posed this question to a broad selection of community members and asked them to share their answers in just three to four minutes each. The gift might be whimsical, serious, offbeat, ironic, amusing, challenging – whatever they would give if they had this magical power.

Speakers:

Rev. Dan Bryant will emcee the program, as he has done for years. He is an ordained minister, serving the First Christian Church for many years, and he recently retired as executive director of Square One Villages.

Eric Richardson is the current Environmental and Climate Justice Liaison for Beyond Toxics and a past Turtle Award recipient as well as a former organizational Strategist at Oregon Family Support Network, former board member Oregon Habitat for Humanity, former Board Secretary United Way of Lane County, and former Executive Director Lane County NAACP. Richardson studied Politics at Lane Community College; attended from 2008 to 2011. He lives in Eugene, Oregon; from St. Louis, Missouri

Andy Vobora came to Eugene in 1978 to attend the University of Oregon on a football scholarship. In his senior year he was selected to the PAC-10 All Academic Team.

Andy began a career with Lane Transit District in 1983, working his way from manager of customer services to director of service planning, marketing, accessible services and facilities when he left in 2016. Andy’s move to Travel Lane County in 2016, as vice president of stakeholder Relations, came to a close in December 2025 when he retired.

Active in Rotary and serving on the Shedd Institute board and the Hosea Youth Services board will provide service opportunities, and his hobbies that include high school football officiating for the past 36 seasons, fishing, cycling, volunteering at Hayward Field, and visiting grandkids will keep his calendar full for the foreseeable future.

Marty Wilde served as City Club President twice. He is a retired Air Force officer and former state representative. He currently works in the civil service and teaches at the University of Oregon School of Law part time.

Blake Burrell (he/him) is a Co-Executive Director of Community Supported Shelters, where he oversees operations, programs, and site development to ensure safe, low-barrier shelter and supportive services for people experiencing homelessness in Lane County. Blake brings extensive experience in shelter operations, systems coordination, and on-the-ground problem solving, with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and respect for each individual served.

Blake is known for his collaborative leadership style and deep commitment to Housing First principles, working closely with staff, partners, and residents to build stable, intentional communities that help people move from survival toward long-term stability.

Heather Quaas-Annsa (she/her) is a Co-Executive Director at Community Supported Shelters, where she leads fundraising, donor engagement, and community partnerships to support low-barrier shelters and services for people experiencing homelessness in Lane County. Heather brings more than a decade of nonprofit leadership, advocacy, and governance experience, grounded in a deep commitment to dignity, equity, and intentional community.

In addition to her work at CSS, Heather serves on the Springfield Public Schools Board and on several local boards and advisory committees focused on poverty, homelessness, and the arts. A longtime Lane County resident, Heather is passionate about building systems that expand opportunity, strengthen community, and help people move from crisis to stability.

Hilaria Gastrognome (comedian Jen Jay) is the 43rd Slug Queen of Eugene, Oregon, celebrated for her vibrant personality and commitment to community engagement. With a passion for promoting local arts, she embodies the spirit of Eugene’s quirky culture. Hilaria (Queen Lari), uses her platform to champion inclusivity, social justice, and fun, hosting events that bring together residents and visitors alike. Known for her creative costumes and infectious enthusiasm, she invites everyone to embrace their inner slug and revel in the joy of self-expression.

Richard Green is a retired house painter who spends his time now as a volunteer for various homeless services. He volunteers for Community Supported Shelters, Burrito Brigade, Everyone Village and is “the pancake guy” every Saturday at Washington Jefferson park. He has a big heart and has quietly doing these good community works for years.

Demond Hawkins is a healthcare leader whose career spans two decades across pharmacy, Medicaid innovation, and health equity. He has worked throughout Oregon to improve access to care and eliminate disparities for underserved communities. Demond currently serves as President of the Eugene-Springfield NAACP and sits on the board of Volunteers in Medicine, where he helps guide community health efforts for uninsured and

underinsured residents. At his core, he is a man of faith—a husband, father, and son—roles that ground his commitment to service, justice, and collaboration in creating a healthier, more welcoming Eugene for all.

Jensina Hawkins began her healthcare career in Eugene in 2006, and in 2017, she founded Mocodile Medical, LLC., a medical software consulting practice. She is nationally recognized as an expert trainer for physicians, practice managers, and staff, and she has worked with nearly two hundred medical organizations across the country.

Locally, Jensina serves with many community efforts, including Asian American Council of Oregon, Asian and Pacific Islanders Networking in Eugene and Springfield, Neighborhood Leaders Council, Churchill Area Neighbors, Communities United Against Hate, Universal Health Plan Governance Board’s Community Engagement and Communications committee, and Love for Lane County. She previously served on the board of Lane County Diaper Bank, the Advisory Council for Community Health Centers of Lane County, and Eugene Police Commission.

She and her husband Demond are active members of Willamette Christian Center, and together they have six BIPOC

children ranging in ages 5 to 31.

With a wealth of lived experience in deep poverty, gender discrimination, racial bias, domestic violence, and mental health

crisis, Jensina is passionate about securing equitable access to education, healthcare, and public safety for all human

lives.

Mary Leighton served as president of City Club and chair of the program committee. She retired as principal of Network Charter School in 2013. Since then, she has coordinated the work of Interfaith Food Hub and volunteered in 4J classroom and programs, among other places. For fun she sings in the St. Thomas More Newman Center Choir and with the Raging Grannies.

Kathy Madison earned a degree in journalism from the U of O. She began her career as a reporter in Anchorage, Alaska and was the first female news director in the state. She and her family moved to Eugene in 1989 where she worked in the City Manager’s office as communications officer. Kathy served as president of the City Club of Eugene and oversaw publication of Club’s book, “1945-2000: Decisions that Made a Community”. Kathy retired in 2015 and continues to actively participate in community.

Terrence (Terry) McDonald was the visionary Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County Inc. from 1984 to 2023, and currently serves as Emeritus Director of the agency.

Through hands-on, innovative leadership Terry led SVdP to become the largest non-profit human service agency in Lane County, developed over 1,600 units of affordable housing, and implemented a wide array of economic development projects that improve the environment and community. Terry has degrees in Political Science and History and a Masters in Education from the University of Oregon, and a passion for creating solutions to homelessness and poverty through unique recycling and reuse

programs.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.



Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.