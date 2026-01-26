City Club of Eugene: Oregon Legislature 2026 Short Session: What’s Next?

Program date: Jan. 23, 2026

Air date: Jan. 26, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

The City Club of Eugene hosts Julie Fahey (D), Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives, and Senator Floyd Prozanski (D) District 4 for a public forum examining priorities and challenges facing the upcoming short session of the Oregon Legislature. The forum is moderated by KLCC's Rebecca Hansen-White.

The Oregon Legislature convenes its constitutionally limited 35-day session in February, requiring lawmakers to focus on targeted, time-sensitive legislation rather than broad policy overhauls. Speaker Fahey and Senator Prozanski discuss how legislative leadership approaches the short session, key issues expected to be considered, and the constraints and opportunities that come with a compressed timeline.

Anticipated topics include budget adjustments based on updated revenue forecasts, housing and homelessness, public safety, wildfire preparedness, infrastructure, and other urgent matters affecting communities across Oregon. Speaker Fahey will also address how legislators balance statewide priorities with local impacts.

As two of Eugene’s representatives in Salem, Fahey and Prozanski bring a unique perspective on how legislative decisions shape outcomes for Lane County and the broader region.

The forum includes an opportunity for audience questions, continuing City Club of Eugene’s tradition of informed, civil discussion on public issues of importance to the community.

Speakers

Julie Fahey represents House District 14 (West Eugene & Veneta) in the Oregon State Legislature. She was first elected to the House in 2016 and was elected by her colleagues to serve as Speaker of the House in 2024. Prior to being elected Speaker, she served as House Majority Leader for two years.

During her time in the legislature, Speaker Fahey has focused on housing affordability as Chair of the Housing Committee. She played a significant role in crafting and passing legislation to address homelessness and housing affordability in Oregon. This includes the 2023 Affordable Housing and Emergency Homelessness Response Package, focused on increasing the supply of housing in Oregon, preventing homelessness, and getting more people on a pathway to sustainable permanent homes.

Floyd Prozanski serves on six committees: as chair of the Senate Judiciary and Conduct committees, and as a member of the Joint Committee on Addiction & Community Safety Response, the Senate Natural Resources Committee, the Human Resources Committee, the Joint Conduct Committee, and the Legislative Counsel Committee.

