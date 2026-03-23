City Club of Eugene: New Directors, New Visions: Eugene Ballet and Eugene Symphony

Program date: March 20, 2026

Air date: March 23, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

How do the artistic leaders of a community’s major cultural institutions influence their direction? And how does that shape the community’s aesthetic experience? In recent seasons, both the Eugene Symphony and the Eugene Ballet have welcomed new artistic leadership. These transitions offer a unique opportunity to reflect on how artistic directors and music directors shape programming, nurture artistic talent, and engage audiences, while honoring the traditions of their art forms.

Jennifer Martin, artistic director of Eugene Ballet, and Alex Prior, music director of Eugene Symphony will discuss their artistic visions, their approaches to balancing tradition with innovation, and their goals for expanding community engagement through music and dance. They will reflect on the broader role of performing arts organizations in civic life — from education and outreach to collaboration with other cultural institutions. Panelists will share insights into how they design seasons, develop new audiences, and ensure that classical music and ballet remain vibrant and accessible in a rapidly changing cultural landscape.

The forum will include an opportunity for audience questions, continuing the tradition of thoughtful public dialogue that defines the work of the City Club of Eugene.

Speakers:

Jennifer Martin became artistic director of Eugene Ballet in the fall of 2025. She received her formal training at the School of the Long Beach Ballet and the Orange County Performing Arts High School. After being awarded a full scholarship to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School, she was honored with the Canadian National Award of Excellence.

Upon joining the Eugene Ballet in 1994, Jennifer advanced to the position of principal dancer, a role she held until her retirement in 2012. During her tenure, Jennifer performed in many beloved lead roles, including those in “Swan Lake,” “Carmen,” “Rite of Spring,” “Two’s Company,” “Dracula,” and “Romeo and Juliet.” Jennifer has also had the privilege of re-staging pieces for the Summer Dance Lab in Walla Walla, Washington, Point Park College in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Oklahoma City Ballet plus Oregon Ballet Theatre.

In 2012 she became the ballet mistress. In this capacity, she managed training exercises, rehearsals and touring, while also overseeing rehearsals for guest choreographers in addition to the company’s existing repertoire. In 2017, she was named Associate Artistic Director.

Conductor and composer Alexander Prior is the music director of the Eugene Symphony. He is internationally renowned for his captivating energy and visionary skill in shaping a signature dramatic, dark orchestral sound synthesizing an extensive background in the European tradition with a thoughtful and distinctly North American artistic philosophy.

Alex’s early years included an extensive international singing career. He moved to composition and conducting, winning a composition competition with his 1st Piano Concerto. He was thereafter invited to study both composition and conducting at the St. Petersburg Conservatory. He made his professional conducting debut at age 14 and graduated with top honors at 17 – a distinction previously matched only by Sergei Prokofiev.

Alex was appointed Assistant Conductor of the Seattle Symphony at 18, the Chief Conductor of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra at 22 (the youngest ever be appointed as the artistic leader of a major North American orchestra) and became the Music Director and Conductor of the Eugene Symphony in 2025.

A lifelong opera enthusiast, Alex has conducted critically acclaimed productions. Upcoming projects include the 2026 release of Salome, notably Latin America’s first studio recording of a Strauss Opera with Mexico City’s Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, March 23, 2026 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.