City Club of Eugene: Managing Our Watersheds

Program date: March 27, 2026

Air date: March 30, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

In May, voters will decide whether to support a measure intended to protect local watersheds. Among other things, the measure defines watersheds as having inalienable rights to exist, including the right to sustainably recharge and remain free from pollution. The measure would assure that the people of Lane County have a right to clean water, that government and corporate entities would not be able to interfere with protection of clean water, and that the right to sue for remedies and solutions would be widely held.

Few would deny the necessity of maintaining the purity of water and the sustainability of watersheds for human survival. But there is considerable debate about how best to maintain the supply of clean water the community needs. In this program, a chief petitioner for the measure, Michelle Holman, will make the case for strong protections of the watershed. A community leader, Brittany Quick-Warner, will explain why this initiative might be framed in a way that does not accommodate all the diverse and sometimes competing needs of Lane County.

The discussion is led by Nathan Wilk, part of KLCC’s news team. The first questioner is Ashli Blow, environmental and public health reporter for Lookout Eugene-Springfield.

Speakers:

Michelle Holman is a Chief Petitioner for the Lane County Watersheds Protection Measure 20-373. Michelle grew up in Southern Oregon, graduated from UO, and for almost 50 years has lived in the Coast Range, where she is a farmer and wood sculptor. She has served on the Mapleton School Board for more than 35 years and is a lifelong engaged activist for social and environmental issues, including aerial spraying. In 2012, she became a founding member of Community Rights Lane County.

Brittany Quick-Warner is the President and CEO of the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce. Prior to this role she was the Eugene Chamber’s Director of Business Advocacy and events manager. She owned a small business and was a volunteer coordinator for United Way. She now serves on several nonprofit boards that do amazing things for our community. Brittany graduated from the University of Missouri, earning a BS in soil, environmental, and atmospheric science and a master’s degree in public administration, with an emphasis in nonprofit management.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, March 30 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.

