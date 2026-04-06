City Club of Eugene: Eugene City Council Candidate Forum for Wards 5 & 6

Program date: April 3, 2026

Air date: April 6, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

As Eugene voters prepare for the May 19, 2026, primary election, City Club of Eugene will host a public candidate forum featuring contenders for Eugene City Council in Wards 5 and 6. Eugene faces a series of interconnected and high-stakes challenges. This forum will provide voters with an opportunity to hear directly from candidates about their priorities, values, and governing approaches.

The discussion will focus on issues at the center of current public debate, including: housing affordability and supply; homelessness and public safety; economic development and downtown revitalization; climate policy and infrastructure. Like many cities, Eugene faces fiscal constraints that require difficult tradeoffs in funding public safety, housing programs, and basic services.

Local leaders are navigating increasing polarization and the challenge of building consensus across a diverse and engaged community, due to erosion of public trust and civic divisions.

Candidates will respond to moderated questions posed by KLCC reporter Zac Ziegler as well as those submitted by the audience. The program will highlight both shared priorities and key differences in how candidates propose to address Eugene’s most pressing challenges.

Speakers:

Athena Aguiar is an environmental restoration technician, environmental activist, and fundraiser. Her leadership experience began at Sheldon High School, where she was president of the Gender Sexuality Alliance and a member of the Asian Student Union. She graduated from Coe College, earning a BA in biology from Coe College, and later worked or the Walama Restoration project, maintain and restoring threatened ecosystems in critical watersheds. After working briefly as a timber cruiser, she joined the Fund For The Public Interest to help bolster ecological progress and conservation efforts. She is currently active in several community advocacy groups, including the Toxics Board, the Police Commission, and the Library Advisory Board.

Mike Clark is the incumbent councilor for Ward 5, first elected in 2006. For the City of Eugene, he has served on many committees, including Human Rights, Budget, and Capital Improvement. He also worked with Kids First and the Pearl Buck Center. His professional background is in mortgages and marketing. He earned a BS in political science at the University of Oregon.

Jasmine Hatmaker is a mortgage specialist with a background in real estate sales. She is a Eugene native who spend early childhood in Guam before returning to attend middle school and Sheldon High School. While studying political science at the University of Oregon, she was a member of the Black Student Union and event coordinator for Black Women of Achievement. Professionally, she has worked in caregiving, hospitality, real estate, mortgage lending, event coordination, and as the proprietor of a small business. She has served as a volunteer in many groups, including Holt International, Food for Lane County, Burrito Brigade, Community Supported Shelters, NAACP, Greenhill Humane Society, and Pro Bone O. She currently serves as a board member for SquareOne Villages and Lexy’s Playground.

Greg Evans is the incumbent councilor for Ward 6, first elected in 2013. He retired from the position of chief diversity officer at Lane Community College, where he also taught African American studies. For the City, he serves on budget and intergovernmental relations committees, as well as on the boards of Lane Transit District, the Lane County Fair, the National League of Cities, and the League of Oregon Cities. He earned an MEd in college student services from Oregon State University and a BS in marketing from Dyke college.

Tai Pruce-Zimmerman is a stay-at-home dad who has previously worked as an accountant, and is now a chess statistician (and enthusiast) and active community volunteer. He serves as the Chair of the Eugene Budget Committee and the co-Chair of Active Bethel Citizens (ABC) and previously served on the Bethel School District Budget Committee and the Housing Tools and Strategies Working Group for the City of Eugene. He studied accounting at Southern Oregon University.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.