City Club of Eugene: Beyond Enrichment: Arts as a Lifeline for Youth Well-Being

Program date: May 08, 2026

Air date: May 11, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

Young people today are navigating rising rates of anxiety, isolation, and disconnection, often with fewer spaces where they feel seen, safe, and valued. This program explores how the arts and creative expression function not as “extras,” but as essential tools for youth mental health, confidence, and belonging.

Featuring leaders from Simply Youth Institute (Wynter Eddins) and #Instaballet (Miranda Atkinson), the conversation will highlight two distinct but complementary approaches to engaging young people through the arts. From writing and publishing to participatory dance-making, both organizations create environments where youth are not just consumers of art, but authors, collaborators, and co-creators.

Through storytelling and moderated discussion, the panel will explore how creative spaces foster agency, resilience, and connection, especially for youth facing barriers to traditional systems and what this means for our broader community. The session will conclude with audience Q&A focused on access, funding, and the role of arts education in building a healthier Eugene.

Speakers:

Miranda Atkinson, executive director/wearer of many hats joined the #instaballet board in 2015, has volunteered at many events, and has even performed with #instaballet as a dancer and facilitator. In 2022, she was hired as #instaballet’s program administrator and first employee, catalyzing and securing funding for #instaballet’s expanding operations and eventually becoming executive director in 2023. A dancer herself, Miranda grew up in the Midwest. She has 25 years of experience as a dance teacher and also led a successful career as an administrator in higher education, launching and leading multiple programs designed to support equity and student success. Miranda has a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Master’s in Education in Counseling Psychology. She values creativity, strategy, inclusivity, and relationships in her work.

Wynter Eddins is a multidisciplinary artist, educator, and Founder and Executive Director of Simply Youth Institute, where she connects young adults to their leadership skills through education, creative expression, mentorship, and career exploration. A multi-published author and community leader, she centers her work on using the creative arts as a tool for healing, confidence, and meaningful decision-making. Fun fact: Wynter starred as the lead in Megalodon Rising, a 2021 feature film about a giant shark.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.