City Club of Eugene: Turtle Awards

Program dat: May 29, 2026

Air date: June 1, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

New Turtles are chosen by the Club’s Turtle Committee, which consists of all the living Turtles. The criteria used by the Turtle Committee to choose new Turtles are:



Fostering creative problem solving in Eugene’s public affairs. Stimulating constructive action. Forging cooperative relationships. Honoring diverse perspectives. Sticking one’s neck out for the good of the community.

And an unwritten criteria: Should be someone who is underappreciated by the public. Almost every year since 1991, the Club has combined the Turtle Awards with the Club’s annual meeting. During that period, the Club has recognized 69 individuals and one group with its Turtle Awards, and you can view them here. This year the Club will recognize another 3 individuals and one group as new Turtles.

This year’s Turtles will be introduced at the May 29 City Club of Eugene meeting. The program will be emceed by the Head Turtle, John VanLandingham. A current Turtle will introduce each new Turtle and describe why that individual or group is worthy of being recognized as a Turtle. Then that new Turtle will talk about why they do what they do. And all new Turtles receive small cast-iron turtle statues engraved with “2026 Turtle Award, City Club of Eugene.”

The new Turtles, and their presenters, are:

Black Thistle Street Aid: Integrative team of volunteer medical practitioners, herbalists, & advocates providing access to free healthcare through direct outreach & pop-up clinics to people experiencing houselessness; represented by Bridgette Butler and Sophia Ricci. Presenter will be Lauren Regan.

Jenny Jonak: Attorney and 4J School District board member. Presented by Colt Gill.

Judge Michael McShane: Chief Judge for the US District Court (federal) for Oregon. Presenter will be Paul Solomon.

Jennifer Scurlock: Former AP/IB teacher with Eugene 4J School District; now chair of the State Board of Education. Presenter will be Deb Langes.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, June 1 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.



Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.