City Club of Eugene: Police Oversight in Eugene

Program date: June 12, 2026

Air date: June 15, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

Join the City Club of Eugene for a community forum dedicated to exploring the city’s current police oversight system. The intent of this program is to explain the oversight process for the community, providing valuable insight into how complaints are investigated, how residents can get involved, and how the system ultimately impacts local law enforcement. Is the existing oversight system enough to help the community trust its local law enforcement agency?

The forum will feature perspectives from three key figures in the oversight process. The Independent Police Auditor, Craig Renetzky, will explain the inner workings of his office including their investigative processes and case dispositions. Elise Josephson, incoming Chair of the Civilian Review Board, will discuss community involvement in the oversight process. Chief Chris Skinner will outline how this civilian oversight system directly impacts the Eugene Police Department (EPD). Panelists will participate in a Q&A session.

Speakers:

Elise Josephson is an attorney working in criminal litigation. Born in southern Oregon, she later moved to Eugene to pursue both her bachelor’s degree (2021) and law degree (2024) at the University of Oregon, where she deepened her interest in legal systems and public service. Before entering the legal field, Elise served in the U.S. Air Force and worked at the Oregon State Legislature, gaining first-hand insight into policy development and the intersection of law and government. Elise is passionate about strengthening a justice system that upholds accountability while ensuring equitable treatment and meaningful support for all individuals it impacts.

Craig Renetzky was appointed Independent Police Auditor for the City of Eugene in August 2025. Craig is a native of Los Angeles and a graduate of the USC Law School. He served nearly 16 years as a Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney, completing more than 100 jury trials. As a prosecutor he handled cases including homicide and other felonies. He prosecuted a number of cases involving police misconduct. In 2006 he opened his own practice focused on criminal defense and immigration law. He also served as a hearing examiner for both the City and County of Los Angeles, overseeing discipline cases involving peace officers from agencies such as the Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Police Department, LAX Airport Police, Los Angeles Port Police, and Los Angeles County Probation. For nearly two decades he has also taught courses including Criminal Procedure, Criminal Law, and Constitutional Law as an adjunct professor at California State University Northridge.

Chris Skinner became Eugene’s police chief on April 30, 2018, after serving as Richland, Washington’s police chief since 2011. His career began in Oregon with roles in Monmouth, Philomath and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, where he rose to sergeant, followed by a decade with the Hillsboro Police Department advancing from lieutenant to deputy chief and launching a Domestic Violence Response Team. In Richland, he expanded community policing, implemented data‑driven crime‑reduction strategies, co‑chaired anti‑trafficking initiatives, and created an Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce. He also helped found the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs’ Public Trust Committee, later represented the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police on the Board of Public Safety Standards & Training, and served as its 2022 president. Chief Skinner holds an MBA from George Fox University, a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and psychology from Western Oregon University, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, June 15 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.