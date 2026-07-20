City Club of Eugene: Effective Nonprofit Board Governance

Program date: July 17, 2026

Air date: July 20, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

The Eugene/Springfield area is home to over 2,500 nonprofit organizations governed by volunteer boards of directors. This program will focus on the role of effective board governance practices to enable the success of these local nonprofits.

Jennifer Monegan, director of Membership, Development, and Communications of the Nonprofit Association of Oregon, will describe best practices of effective board governance. Representatives of two successful local nonprofits, varying in size, history, mission, and clientele, will describe current board practices to accomplish key organizational goals. Andrew Kalloch, past president of the board of Food for Lane County, will describe the key characteristics of its board and the role it has played in a major refresh of its brand. Rylie Gryczko, first vice president of the Children’s Legacy Foundation Network, will describe key characteristics of its board and its process of developing its new bylaws and practices after splitting off from its former international affiliation with Active 20-30 Club in order to provide the foundation on which to build a successful new nonprofit that provides grant funding and volunteers for children’s charities in Eugene, and leadership development for young professionals.

Speakers:

Rylie Gryczko is the incoming First Vice President for Children’s Legacy Foundation Network, a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of underserved youth in Lane County. She also serves as Development Specialist and Director of Human Resources at the Adventure! Children’s Museum. Prior to being elected to First Vice President, Rylie was the Network’s Second Vice President, managing all core and single-staffing projects from January to June 2026. As First Vice President, Rylie supports the Network’s 14 committees, as well as facilitates all grant requests for the Network’s fall grant cycle. When she isn’t dedicating dozens of hours to Children’s Legacy Foundation Network, she offers her grant-writing and development skills to Adventure! Children’s Museum as their development specialist, and the Fern Ridge Library Foundation as their fundraising consultant.

Andrew Kalloch is the past chair of the Board of Directors of FOOD for Lane County, the past president of the City Club of Eugene, the president of the Roundtable Club of Eugene, and the Oregon Chair of U.S. Term Limits. Beyond his civic duties, Andrew is the Director of Global Policy Development at Airbnb. Prior to his work at Airbnb, Andrew was the Deputy Policy Director to the New York City Comptroller as well as a Staff Attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union of New York, where his practice focused on constitutional litigation in state and federal courts. He is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

Jennifer Monegan serves as the Director of Membership, Development, and Communications at Nonprofit Association of Oregon, and is based in Eugene, Oregon. Her inspiring journey into the world of fundraising began when she worked closely with patients navigating the struggles of paying their medical bills during her time in patient financial services. Over the past 19 years, she has played a key role in organizations like Volunteers in Medicine, FOOD for Lane County, Cascades Raptor Center, and Ophelia’s Place, focusing on development and fundraising to help these communities flourish and fulfill their missions. With a deep passion for social justice and equity, Jennifer stays actively involved in her community. She believes that Oregon nonprofits can truly thrive through collaboration, strong partnerships, and continuous professional growth. This belief led her to her work at NAO, where she works toward a future where Oregon nonprofits are recognized and valued as vital contributors to society, regardless of their size, location, or mission.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.



Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.

