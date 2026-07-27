City Club of Eugene: Lane County’s Vibrant, Vulnerable Community of Athletes, Artists, Workers and Activists with Down Syndrome Needs You

Program date: July 24, 2026

Air date: July 27, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

People with Down syndrome are an important part of Lane County—as neighbors, coworkers, students, artists, athletes, volunteers, advocates, and friends. Yet too often, barriers to employment, education, recreation, and community participation prevent them from reaching their full potential.

The City Club of Eugene invites the public to an engaging and thought-provoking discussion exploring the lives, accomplishments, and aspirations of people with Down syndrome, while examining what it takes to build a community where everyone can participate and thrive.

Through personal stories and professional experience, the panel will examine the realities of living with Down syndrome, the challenges families and individuals encounter, and the opportunities that arise when communities embrace inclusion. The discussion will explore education, employment, the arts, independent living, recreation, advocacy, and the many ways people with Down syndrome enrich the social, cultural, and economic life of Lane County.

Participants will leave with a deeper understanding of this vibrant and resilient community, an appreciation for the talents and contributions of people with Down syndrome, and practical ideas for how each of us can help create a more welcoming, inclusive, and supportive Lane County.

Speakers:

Amelia Abel: Amelia, 36 years old, works at The ARC Lane County providing childcare with preschool children with disabilities. She has worked in childcare for 18 years in different programs. Amelia lives with her disability and with personal experience knows the challenges people with disabilities face. She is an extrovert and likes to talk to people and educate them about her experiences. She has done a lot of public speaking to many different groups. Twelve years ago, she helped start the Look Me In The Eye Campaign in Oregon and she was invited to speak at many different places.

Jessica Ruth Baker has been leading the newly rebranded Radiant Community Arts since they transitioned from OSLP Arts and Culture Center in April 2025. Artists of all abilities are welcome in Radiant’s studio classes as one of the only art studios in the region with built-in accessibility tools for artists, including brush grips, wheelchair-accessible tables, noise-cancelling headphones, and much more. Additionally, Radiant has a community gallery open to all – with six non-juried and low-barrier exhibitions each year, many artists who haven’t traditionally been able to show and sell art are able to do both in a supportive environment. Jessica comes from a theatrical management background; with a BFA and BA in Acting and Scenic/Costume Design respectively, she completed her master’s degree in Nonprofit Management at the UO in 2019 and served as the first Executive Director at the almost 100-year-old Very Little Theatre, a community theatre in South Eugene.

Jim Evangelista holds a master’s degree in Special Education and a BFA in Visual Design from the University of Oregon. Before co-founding Reality Kitchen Nonprofit, he taught in Lane Educational Service District middle school and transition programs, where he developed a passion for expanding employment opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through Reality Kitchen, Jim has helped create meaningful jobs and skills training while encouraging businesses and the broader community to recognize the value and potential of supported employment.

Melissa Hart is a Eugene-based journalist and the author of eight books, including Down Syndrome Out Loud: 20+ Stories of Disability & Determination. Drawing on both extensive reporting and her lifelong relationship with her brother, who has Down syndrome, she brings a deeply informed and personal perspective to the experiences, challenges, and achievements of people with Down syndrome and their families. Her essays and articles have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Smithsonian, CNN, The Los Angeles Times, The Chronicle of Higher Education, and numerous other publications. Through her writing and public speaking, Hart helps foster greater understanding, inclusion, and appreciation for people with disabilities.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, July 27 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.