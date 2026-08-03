City Club of Eugene: Senior & Disability Services: Programs & Protections in Lane County

Program date: July 31, 2026

Air date: August 3, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

Are you or someone in your life a senior citizen who may be in need of some helpful advice? Are you concerned that they might be getting scammed? Do you want to know how to help them get the services that can make a difference? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you will not want to miss this program.

This presentation describes the numerous programs and services provided by Senior & Disability Services, a division of Lane Council of Governments (LCOG), and the designated Area Agency on Aging (AAA) for Lane County, Oregon. As a designated AAA, Senior & Disability Services coordinates and offers services that help older adults live independently in their own homes or the community setting of their choice.

The presenters describe how to access programs such as Medicaid, Oregon Health Plan, long-term care, senior nutrition programs, area resources, volunteer opportunities and much more. Attendees will be provided with a comprehensive guide, The Lane Senior Guide, which is Lane County’s most comprehensive resource for senior and disability services with 600+ entries.

Speakers:

Melisa Andrion has worked for Senior & Disability Services, Lane Council of Governments, since July 2016. She spent the first six years as a case manager assisting people with Medicaid programs. In 2022, Melisa was promoted to Community Outreach & Volunteer Coordinator. In this role she travels throughout Lane County sharing information about Senior & Disability Services by providing presentations and hosting outreach tables at local events.

Maddy Davis is the Lead Adult and Protective Services Specialist for Senior & Disability Services, where she has worked since March 2023. Maddy began her career as a community health worker where she found joy working with older adults, especially some of the most vulnerable individuals in our community. This focus led to her position with APS completing investigations in the community and in facilities and working on the abuse reporting hotline, receiving reports of abuse and neglect. Maddy became a Lead APS Specialist in February 2026 where she primarily provides training to new staff and assists ongoing staff training.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, August 3 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.