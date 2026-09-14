City Club of Eugene: Eugene Neighborhood Associations and Emergency Preparedness

Program date: Sept. 11, 2026

Air date: Sept. 14, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

The Friday, September 11, meeting of the City Club of Eugene highlights Eugene’s neighborhood associations and their critical role in emergency preparedness.

Speakers Fabio Andrade from the City of Eugene and Jensina Hawkins, co-chair of the Neighborhood Leaders Council, explore the public oversight of city-recognized neighborhood associations and the many roles and successes specific neighborhood associations have had with involving residents in everything from better storm and wildfire preparedness to major health initiatives, such as a $750,000 Oregon Health Authority grant awarded to a Eugene neighborhood.

The program also highlights specific projects such as radio communications networks and other rapid response disaster preparedness strategies. Emergency preparedness is an example of how residents working together can make things happen. Neighborhood association board members and emergency prep volunteers who are in the audience will be introduced to encourage audience members and those listening on the livestream to connect with their local neighborhood group.

This program emphasizes the importance of neighborhood associations in disaster preparedness and connecting people to resources by encouraging them to join their local neighborhood association or connect directly with groups such as Eugene EmComm, who are amateur radio operators providing emergency communications.

Sandra Bishop moderates the discussion. Club meetings are open to the public and free to attend.

Speakers:

Fabio Andrade manages the Office of Equity & Community Engagement for the City of Eugene. His work includes supporting engagement through neighborhood associations, coordinating planning processes, training City of Eugene staff, supporting the Human Rights Commission, and organizing community events. He holds a doctorate in educational leadership as well as master’s degrees in public administration and in community and regional planning. Fabio’s professional background spans both education and local government administration in the US, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

Jensina Hawkins began her healthcare career in Eugene in 2006, and in 2017, she founded Mocodile Medical, LLC., a medical software consulting practice. She is nationally recognized as an expert trainer for physicians, practice managers, and staff, and she has worked with nearly 200 medical organizations across the country.

Locally, Jensina serves with many community efforts, including Asian American Council of Oregon, Neighborhood Leaders Council, Churchill Area Neighbors, Communities United Against Hate, Love For Lane County, and two subcommittees for the Universal Health Plan Governance Board. She previously served on the board of Lane County Diaper Bank, the Advisory Council for Community Health Centers of Lane County, and Eugene Police Commission.

With a wealth of lived experience in deep poverty, gender discrimination, racial bias, domestic violence, and mental health crises, Jensina is passionate about securing equitable access to education, healthcare, and public safety for all human lives.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, September 13 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.

