City Club of Eugene: EWEB’s Current & Future Landscape: General Manager John Hairston

Program date: Oct. 23, 2026

Air date: Oct. 26, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

120 years ago, a typhoid epidemic ravaged Eugene and surrounding communities. When it was traced to the privately owned water company, Eugeneians did what they have done for generations hence: demand change. The rest, they say, is history.

The Eugene Water and Electric Board (EWEB) has navigated all manner of change in the 116 years since its founding in 1911. Today, there is more transformation afoot, as advances in technology have both increased demand for power and enabled cheaper deployment of renewable energy at industrial scale.

Enter, stage right, John Hairston, who took the reins as EWEB’s General Manager this past May. We are excited to welcome Mr. Hairston to City Club to discuss the present challenges and future opportunities he sees for EWEB.

Speakers:

John Hairston officially joined EWEB on May 11, 2026, bringing decades of energy industry leadership.

He spent 35 years at the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) — the federal agency that supplies most of EWEB’s hydropower — rising through roles spanning compliance, rates, IT, energy efficiency, safety, and power planning, before serving as BPA’s Administrator and CEO.

He holds a law degree from Lewis & Clark College, a master’s in urban studies from Portland State University, and a bachelor’s in economics from Southern University in Baton Rouge.

John is focused on the utility issues that are critical to our community — transitioning to a cleaner, more resilient electric grid, ensuring the long-term reliability and stewardship of our water systems, and making responsible investments in the infrastructure our community depends on.

Biographies are provided by the speaker and edited for length/proofreading by City Club of Eugene.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, Oct. 26 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.