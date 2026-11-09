City Club of Eugene: A Conversation with Eugene’s New(ish) City Manager

Program date: Nov. 8, 2026

Air date: Nov. 9, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

Eugene’s city manager runs the day-to-day operations of Eugene’s government. Serving in that position since late spring 2026, Jenny Haruyama oversees all six City departments, manages the City’s budget, implements City Council policies, and makes decisions about the City’s services and operations. In her first appearance at a City Club of Eugene program, Jenny Haruyama, the Eugene city manager, is interviewed by Lane County Administrator, Steve Mokrohisky.

This event brings together two regional leaders for a conversation on their experiences, shared challenges, key lessons, local priorities like budget constraints, housing, and economic development, offering attendees and listeners an insightful and forward‑looking dialogue.

Speakers:

Jenny Haruyama, appointed by the Eugene City Council as City Manager in February 2026, brings 30 years of municipal leadership experience in California and Oregon. Formerly Beaverton’s City Manager, she led major governance reforms, launched the city’s first Office of Equity, and advanced efforts addressing housing and homelessness. She holds an MPA from California State University Hayward and a BS in Business Administration from San Jose State University. Throughout her career in cities of varying size, she has demonstrated strong expertise in fiscal sustainability, economic development, community engagement, and collaborative, equity‑driven leadership, earning recognition as an influential voice in local government.

County Administrator Steve Mokrohisky, appointed by and reporting to the Lane County Board of Commissioners, has served in county leadership roles across Oregon, Nevada, and Wisconsin for more than 20 years. Since joining Lane County in 2014, he has focused on strategic use of limited resources, strong financial stewardship, and meaningful public engagement, efforts recognized by independent agencies, including multiple upgrades to the County’s bond rating. He holds a B.A. from Marquette University, an M.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, and is a graduate of the Les Aspin Center for Government. In 2021, he was elected president of the National Association of County Administrators.

Biographies are provided by the speaker and edited for length/proofreading by City Club of Eugene.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.

