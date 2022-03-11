© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Eye 5 for March 11, 2022 - It's just the radio playing in the back

Published March 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM PST
This week we’ll hear some Ukrainian indie rock, central Oregon’s MOsley WAtta, we'll explore some Sahel Sounds, revisit a Portland indie folk classic, and will of course get into all sorts of new music from the likes of Sunflower Bean, Kevin Morby, Horsegirl and more.

Eye 5
Jason Brown
Jason Brown joined KLCC as Program Director on January 30, 2019. Most recently Brown was Operations Director at KRCU in Cape Girardeau MO, and host of the music show Left of the Dial.
See stories by Jason Brown
