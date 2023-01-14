Eye 5 for January 14, 2022

Search Query
Show Search
About
About KLCC
KLCC Stations & Translators
Contest Rules
Business Underwriters
Contact Us
KLCC Public Radio Foundation
Listener Resources
Milestones
News Awards
Public Records
Signal Status
About KLCC
KLCC Stations & Translators
Contest Rules
Business Underwriters
Contact Us
KLCC Public Radio Foundation
Listener Resources
Milestones
News Awards
Public Records
Signal Status
News
KLCC News
NPR News
Arts & Culture
Crime, Law & Justice
Disasters & Accidents
Economy & Business
Education
Environment
Good Gardening
Health & Medicine
Housing & Homelessness
Military & Veterans
Politics & Government
Science & Technology
Social Justice
Sports
Transportation
Listener Resources
Weather
KLCC News
NPR News
Arts & Culture
Crime, Law & Justice
Disasters & Accidents
Economy & Business
Education
Environment
Good Gardening
Health & Medicine
Housing & Homelessness
Military & Veterans
Politics & Government
Science & Technology
Social Justice
Sports
Transportation
Listener Resources
Weather
Music
Music Programs
Arts & Culture
Events Calendars
KLCC Live Performances
NPR Music
Playlist Search
Venues / Tickets / Events
Music Programs
Arts & Culture
Events Calendars
KLCC Live Performances
NPR Music
Playlist Search
Venues / Tickets / Events
People
Authors/Reporters
Hosts
Staff
Syndicated
Volunteers
Authors/Reporters
Hosts
Staff
Syndicated
Volunteers
Programming
Daily Schedule
Weekly Schedule
Podcasts & RSS Feeds
Daily Schedule
Weekly Schedule
Podcasts & RSS Feeds
Streaming Options
Support
Ways to Support KLCC
Contribute Now
Sustainer Update Form
Foundation Donation Form
Gifts of Stock
Business Underwriting
Car/Vehicle Donation
Leadership Giving
Planned Giving
Matching Employers
Thank You Gifts
Ways to Support KLCC
Contribute Now
Sustainer Update Form
Foundation Donation Form
Gifts of Stock
Business Underwriting
Car/Vehicle Donation
Leadership Giving
Planned Giving
Matching Employers
Thank You Gifts
Amplifying Oregon Voices Campaign
© 2023 KLCC
KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org
Contact Us
FCC Applications
Menu
NPR for Oregonians
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KLCC 89.7
Livestream
About
About KLCC
KLCC Stations & Translators
Contest Rules
Business Underwriters
Contact Us
KLCC Public Radio Foundation
Listener Resources
Milestones
News Awards
Public Records
Signal Status
About KLCC
KLCC Stations & Translators
Contest Rules
Business Underwriters
Contact Us
KLCC Public Radio Foundation
Listener Resources
Milestones
News Awards
Public Records
Signal Status
News
KLCC News
NPR News
Arts & Culture
Crime, Law & Justice
Disasters & Accidents
Economy & Business
Education
Environment
Good Gardening
Health & Medicine
Housing & Homelessness
Military & Veterans
Politics & Government
Science & Technology
Social Justice
Sports
Transportation
Listener Resources
Weather
KLCC News
NPR News
Arts & Culture
Crime, Law & Justice
Disasters & Accidents
Economy & Business
Education
Environment
Good Gardening
Health & Medicine
Housing & Homelessness
Military & Veterans
Politics & Government
Science & Technology
Social Justice
Sports
Transportation
Listener Resources
Weather
Music
Music Programs
Arts & Culture
Events Calendars
KLCC Live Performances
NPR Music
Playlist Search
Venues / Tickets / Events
Music Programs
Arts & Culture
Events Calendars
KLCC Live Performances
NPR Music
Playlist Search
Venues / Tickets / Events
People
Authors/Reporters
Hosts
Staff
Syndicated
Volunteers
Authors/Reporters
Hosts
Staff
Syndicated
Volunteers
Programming
Daily Schedule
Weekly Schedule
Podcasts & RSS Feeds
Daily Schedule
Weekly Schedule
Podcasts & RSS Feeds
Streaming Options
Support
Ways to Support KLCC
Contribute Now
Sustainer Update Form
Foundation Donation Form
Gifts of Stock
Business Underwriting
Car/Vehicle Donation
Leadership Giving
Planned Giving
Matching Employers
Thank You Gifts
Ways to Support KLCC
Contribute Now
Sustainer Update Form
Foundation Donation Form
Gifts of Stock
Business Underwriting
Car/Vehicle Donation
Leadership Giving
Planned Giving
Matching Employers
Thank You Gifts
Amplifying Oregon Voices Campaign
Eye 5
Eye 5 for January 14, 2022
By
Jason Brown
Published January 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM PST
Eye 5
Jason Brown
Jason Brown joined KLCC as Program Director on January 30, 2019. Most recently Brown was Operations Director at KRCU in Cape Girardeau MO, and host of the music show Left of the Dial.
See stories by Jason Brown
Related Content
Music
Thursday eKLeCtiC for January 13, 2022
Music
Eye 5 for November 5, 2022
Jason Brown
This week we’ve got new music from Rihanna, south London’s Sorry, and a new project from Sarah Shook.
Music
Thursday eKLeCtiC - Dave's Faves of 2022
It's not the best music of 2022, but it is what occupied David's big ears the most last year. Tune in and relive the magic of an amazing year of music!
Music
Eye 5 for November 5th, 2021
Jason Brown
This week we’ve got brand new music from the likes of Spiritualized, The War on Drugs, and Cat Power, plus we preview some shows coming to Eugene and try to keep our hearts intact through some Rilo Kiley.