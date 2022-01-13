Thursday eKLeCtiC for January 13, 2022

Anaïs Reno - Lovesome Thing: Anaïs Reno Sings Ellington & Strayhorn Marbin - FernwehBill Cunliffe, John Patitucci and Vinnie Colaiuta - TrioTodd Cochrane’s TC3 - Then and Again, Here and NowPerry Smith - PeaceSons of Kemet - Black to the FutureOut to Dinner - Play OnIdit Shner - Live at the Jazz Station Andrew Cyrille - The NewsJohn Moulder - Metamorphosis
Join us this week for a uniquely-Oregon holiday tradition, the Thursday eKLeCtiC Beatles covers-show! "Merry Beatles. A Cool Yule With The Fab Four" features two hours of Beatles covers by musicians of many different genres including Patti Smith, The Pretenders, Roberta Flack, Kate McGarry, Grant Green, and more. You’ll also hear the Beatles’ own favorite songs as well as favorites of KLCC staff.
This week on Eye 5, KLCC’s independent music program. We’ll hear the wry wit of The Divine Comedy, alongside the decidedly wicked comedy of Father John Misty. We’ll also hear new music from Oregon’s The Shivas, Reptilians and more.