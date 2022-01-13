Thursday eKLeCtiC for January 13, 2022

Join us this week for a uniquely-Oregon holiday tradition, the Thursday eKLeCtiC Beatles covers-show! "Merry Beatles. A Cool Yule With The Fab Four" features two hours of Beatles covers by musicians of many different genres including Patti Smith, The Pretenders, Roberta Flack, Kate McGarry, Grant Green, and more. You’ll also hear the Beatles’ own favorite songs as well as favorites of KLCC staff.