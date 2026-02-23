Living Less Unsustainably: Guests

Hi All Climate Master John Fischer here with KLCC's Living Less Unsustainably. I love having guests - and we have quite a few. I learn a lot about common cultural practices from those who stay awhile, and they learn a lot - maybe too much - about my over-the-top energy and resource conservation obsessions.

It is important for me, and all hosts to be understanding of different ways people do things in different places.

When we lived in Wisconsin, farewells were said next to the closed door - at least in winter - then people opened the door, left, and closed it. Visitors from warmer climes like to say goodbye while standing in an open doorway, and in California that works - but my friendly refrain of "in or out please" often falls on deaf, or at least cold ears.

Again for those without real winters, having the heat on, and the window open gives both comfort, and fresh air. Never in Wisconsin.

From a philosophical perspective, I am glad the young people are better at opening doors than closing them. From an ecological perspective, a closed door society has some cost and sustainability advantages.

Another common behavior - that is hard for me to watch - is using a blast of water to rinse a plate - especially hard on me is the blast of hot water method. If you need to rinse, a basin will use far less water than a stream. A plant in your yard will love that nutrient rich water. I've been told that hot water gets peanut butter off a spoon more effectively; lips do an even better job - yumm.

Oregon's recycling rules can be confusing to travelers - and to residents too. Taking clean deposit cans and bottles to stores or redemption centers assures they will be recycled properly. I always check our indoor recycling bin before it hits the roll cart outside. Some parts of California co-mingle glass - that's not the Oregon way. No state wants half an inch of refried beans stuck in the can for recycling- try eating all the contents - yumm.

We'll miss you. Come back soon !!

I'm John Fischer with Living Less Unsustainably.