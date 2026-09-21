Living Less Unsustainably: Decking

Hi all, Climate Master John Fischer here with KLCC's Living Less Unsustainably.

A cedar deck can be a beautiful and useful addition to your home. I have built several for myself and friends or family over the years. I will never build another.

My recently replaced deck was almost 40-years-old, and contained many boards that were 200 years old - the lumber likely came from trees that were 400 years old. 40 year use, and 400 years to replace the materials - that is the definition of unsustainable.

I did not think about, or consider other materials because 40 years ago, there were none. Now, composite decking made of recycled plastic bags and sawdust have evolved well beyond the original Trex.

John Fischer / KLCC

Composites look more like wood, and last longer than the best ancient cedar heartwood. The hidden attachment system available with all brands of composite decking makes building decks easy. A damaged board can be replaced easily, but my new deck and ramp are much stronger than the old wooden structures. The surface can be hot in the sun. Run, or wear your sandals.

Building a deck out of second growth cedar - certified sustainable - might be an option. But cutting down 500-year-old cedar trees for twenty - maybe forty years of use is ignorant at best - hmm, I never thought about that , and perhaps selfish - yes, again, I did it, so I understand the love of wooden decks. I just won't do it again.

Raised beds - that might last twenty years - built from old growth cedar, are unsustainable -again, use another material.

Some building centers - Lowes at least, and most grocery stores take clean dry plastic bags, packaging, worn out shopping bags, cereal box liners and more. You can find local drop off locations locations and acceptable items at the Trex website.

If you have a cedar deck now, maintain it by replacing a few board to get the most out of your investment, and to assure the wood that sprouted before the U.S. became a country lasts as long as possible.

I'm John Fischer with Living Less Unsustainably.