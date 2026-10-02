Living Less Unsustainably: Imperfect

Hi All, Lane County Extension Service Master Gardener and Climate Master John Fischer here with news of my favorite pursuits; growing food, and not wasting it.

One fifth of the food delivered to supermarkets is thrown out due to its appearance before it even hits the shelves. Not because of what it tastes like, or for safety reasons, but because of what it looks like. If you have a garden you have probably adjusted your standards - I'm making mashed potatoes they will all look the same soon.

But if you are still eating with your eyes instead of your mouth, a bevy of talented chefs will be cooking with "Imperfect Produce" Saturday October 3 at the Eugene Farmers Market Pavilion at noon. Twenty minutes of cooking unsold produce from the farmers market should make you see that taste matters - more than looks - and give you some ideas for your crooked carrots.

The taste first, look later model has been practiced - not always successfully - on toddlers for generations -"Just try one bite". My grandkids did not like the look or feel of figs - but after one bite they are enthusiastic fig eaters. And if you have an apple with a worm hole - a little careful work with a knife will allow you to avoid the worm and enjoy the the taste of the second most consumed fruit in the country - bananas are number one.

John Fischer / KLCC Trimming up that wormy apply makes for a tasty treat.

There are companies that specialize in delivering produce the big chains won't sell. Shipping impacts would negate some of the environmental benefits, and a lot of the freshness. And you have other choices. Ask your favorite store to sort "blemished" fruit out less, buy distressed and reduced produce when it makes sense, and choose the most "imperfect " bunches at the farmers market.

If we can be manipulated into throwing away delicious food because of what it looks like, the trend could spread to other things in our society - "hey this is radio - my looks are unimportant - let me finish - I'm John Fischer with Living Less Unsustainably."

EVENT INFORMATION

Saturday, Oct. 3, noon: The first Im(Perfect) Food Faceoff at the Eugene Farmers Market Pavilion (85 8th Ave., Eugene). This fast-paced, 20-minute cooking competition will put two local chefs to the test using imperfect foods sourced from Lane County Farmers Market vendors. Watch as they race the clock to transform perfectly good—but less-than-perfect—looking ingredients into mouthwatering dishes, proving that great food doesn’t have to look perfect. Attendees can enjoy tasty samples and practical tips to reduce food waste. The event will be livestreamed online via the @WasteWiseLaneCounty Facebook page, and James Beard semifinalist Isaiah Martinez—chef and co-owner of Yardy Rum Bar—will emcee the event. #FWPW #FoodWastePreventionWeek

