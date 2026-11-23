Hi All, Master Recycler John Fischer here with a special event - competition - cash prizes - and a less cluttered house.

Last year, Lane County schools collected 27 tons of electronic waste that went into the recycling stream during a county wide competition.

This year's contest requires schools to register by Dec. 11 - and you have to ask the principal if your school can participate - here's the information you need.

With the implementation of the RMA - the Recycling Modernization Act - more items are eligible for recycling so with luck, that 27-ton mark will look miniscule this year. Hopefully recycling will increase, and maybe the quantity of electronic devices we buy will decrease - probably not that second part.

The school competition will not only keep waste out of the landfill, it will provide an education for students and parents.

Education and awareness are as necessary as a recycling system, and repetition is a big part of education, so let me remind you about a few of the electronics recycling rules.

It is illegal to throw electronic waste into the trash - illegal. There are valuable and environmentally hazardous substances in computers, modems, flat screens and the like. Recycling them allows those materials to be used again, and to not become part of the landfill.

And recycling is free. The list of acceptable items has grown, and it is on the KCC website.

Ok, enough about doing the right thing - what about the cash prizes. Grants of up to $500 will be awarded for school sustainability projects, and there will be next step gift certificates too.

So you can go buy some refurbished electronic equipment to help with homework.