I have good news and bad news. No, you don't get to choose. Bad first. Despite rumors to the contrary, free food does have calories, and throwaway cups are still trash even if the beverage is free.

I don't want to call out any one place, as this problem is common, but I was at an establishment commonly known as the letter between X and Z, where people were enjoying tea or hot chocolate, and throwing the cup - which is garbage - in the garbage before moving on. The same people who would never do this at home.

During the holidays you will be offered a cookie. I often see folks take a cookie, put it on a paper plate, lift it off the paper plate and then simultaneously take a bite of the cookie, and throw the paper plate in the trash. The planet we live on that starts with the letter between D and F doesn't care if the trash is free, or purchased.

Fortunately, modern science has come up with high tech fixes. Bring your own cup. Skip the plate. I checked with AI - same answer "Bring your own cup. Skip the plate." Years ago I read about somebody who carried all the trash they generated for a month in a bag on their belt. 65 paper cups were the biggie - replaceable by one. My reusable metal travel cup - also used at home - is 25-years-old. Some places will say no to your cup - don't go there, and tell them why - many others will give you a discount.

Remember, and tell others, that throwaway paper products take 100 times more water and energy to manufacture than washing the cup you already have.

Now the good news. I was in the store - it used to be known as PC, now it's MOC, and nobody in line sheepishly said 'oh! I left my bags in the car - but it's a hybrid.' We all had our reusable bags. So we can learn - even a dog as old as I am.

