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Arts & Culture
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KLCC Theater Reviews

KLCC Theater Reviews - "Come from Away"

By Dorothy Velasco
Published May 28, 2026 at 2:20 PM PDT
A scene from "Come From Away" performed at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival, 2026.
Jenny Graham
A scene from "Come From Away" performed at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival, 2026.

A husband and wife team, David Hein and Irene Sankoff, share the credit for music, lyrics and book of the popular musical, Come from Away.

Now playing at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, this endearing, award-winning show is based on a true story of hospitality in remote Newfoundland following the tragic 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center in New York. When the Federal Aviation Administration closes the US airways, flights are rerouted to small town Canadian airports. Gander Airport, located in a town of about 7,000, welcomes almost 7,000 passengers, thus doubling the need for everything from baby food to toilet paper.

The visitors are housed in a school, churches and private homes for five days. During that time they learn about local entertainment, such as kissing a cod. Some make life-long friends; some even fall in love. They worship in all religions without conflict. A few worry about revealing themselves as gay.

The "how to kiss a cod" scene from "Come From Away" perfomred at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival, 2026.
Jenny Graham
The "how to kiss a cod" scene from "Come From Away" perfomred at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival, 2026.

The strong cast plays multiple roles with panache. Nearly all the characters are closely based on the real visitors, including Victoria Frings as the first female pilot to fly 777s. Kiki deLohr plays a novice reporter and David Kelly is the affable mayor. As directed by Laurie Woolery, this is probably the most true-to-life musical you’ll ever see. Music director, Angie Benson, oversees toe-tapper songs with old-time fiddling, Irish drums and even clacking spoons.

I have to confess that I’m biased toward Newfoundland. My grandmother was born and raised there, and she maintained the humor, accent, and kindness that are so evident in the show.

KLCC Theater Reviews
Dorothy Velasco
Dorothy Velasco has reviewed productions at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for KLCC since 1985.
See stories by Dorothy Velasco
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