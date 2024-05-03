The KLCC Conundrum - Oregon Counties By Forest Walker Davis, Jason Brown Published May 3, 2024 at 11:34 AM PDT Listen • 4:30 Here’s a question for you… if you work for a nonprofit or a research institution, you might write requests for large amounts of 50-dollar bills that don’t have to be paid back.What are we talking about? Here’s a hint: it shares a name with an Oregon county, as does every answer on our first episode of the KLCC Conundrum!Listen along with Paul from Eugene and let's find out how you do!