Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Music for Oregonians with big ears.
Thursday eKLeCtiC

Thursday eKLeCtiC for October 13, 2022

Published October 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM PDT
A Martin guitar in bokeh.
戸山 神奈
/
Unsplash

Thursday eKLeCtiC
David Gizara
David Gizara has been a music volunteer at KLCC since 1993. He served as host of Night Jazz from 2001 to 2021 and now hosts Thursday eKLeCtiC, where he explores music of all genres to deliver to Oregonians with big ears.
Related Content
  • Jim Page at the KLCC Studios, October 6, 2022
    Music
    Thursday eKLeCtiC for October 6, 2022 - Jim Page Live at the KLCC Studio
    David Gizara
    Seattle folk singer Jim Page stopped by the KLCC studios for a conversation and live performance with David Gizara. In this session Page performs some old favorites and some news songs, including "Goin' Down to Eugene to see the Grateful Dead," "The Rabbit Hole," and "Everybody has a Story." His latest album is titled The Time is Now.
  • A folk group in a radio studio.
    Music
    Eye 5 for October 1, 2022
    Jason Brown
    This week on the program: Canada has figured out how to determine what is the best music out there, so we’ll play some of it, we’ll get a bit jammy again with new music from Goose and as we like to do around here, we’ll be previewing some shows coming round.
  • tony-rojas-7kueosQ7Inc-unsplash.jpg
    Music
    Thursday eKLeCtiC for September 29, 2022
    David Gizara
    This week we're previewing the Sisters Folk Festival. You'll hear a big mix for big ears including The Milk Carton Kids, Le Vent Du Nord, Emily Scott Robinson, The Accidentals, Kristen Grainger & True North, Telmary y Habanasana, Sunny War, Rainbow Girls, David Wilcox and more.
  • A folk group in a radio studio.
    Music
    Eye 5 for September 10, 2022
    Jason Brown
    This week we’ve got new music from British synthpopers Hot Chip, we’ll hear some mischief of one kind and another from Hey, King!, and we’ll hear the latest from the lo-fi anti-folk musician Frankie Cosmos.