Thursday eKLeCtiC for October 20, 2022 - A Spooky Mix for Halloween!
Published October 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Host David GiSCAREa injects some spookiness into his eclectic mix bringing in some free jazz, gospel, alternative, classic arena rock and all points in-between. It's music for Oregonians with big and ears and a fearless sense of sonic adventure.
David Gizara has been a music volunteer at KLCC since 1993. He served as host of Night Jazz from 2001 to 2021 and now hosts Thursday eKLeCtiC, where he explores music of all genres to deliver to Oregonians with big ears.
