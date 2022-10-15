Eye 5 for October 15, 2022

This week we get pieces of gourd all over the place as we play new music from The Smashing Pumpkins, we'll hear some new additions to the Jolene Musical Universe and as always check out all sorts of great new music.
Eye 5 can be heard on radios all over western and central Oregon on KLCC Saturdays 3:00-5:00 and online at klcc.org.
Seattle folk singer Jim Page stopped by the KLCC studios for a conversation and live performance with David Gizara. In this session Page performs some old favorites and some news songs, including "Goin' Down to Eugene to see the Grateful Dead," "The Rabbit Hole," and "Everybody has a Story." His latest album is titled The Time is Now.
This week on the program: Canada has figured out how to determine what is the best music out there, so we’ll play some of it, we’ll get a bit jammy again with new music from Goose and as we like to do around here, we’ll be previewing some shows coming round.