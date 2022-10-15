© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Eye 5 for October 15, 2022

Published October 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM PDT
A folk group in a radio studio.
Stable Diffusion

This week we get pieces of gourd all over the place as we play new music from The Smashing Pumpkins, we'll hear some new additions to the Jolene Musical Universe and as always check out all sorts of great new music.

Eye 5 can be heard on radios all over western and central Oregon on KLCC Saturdays 3:00-5:00 and online at klcc.org.

