Thursday eKLeCtiC for December 1, 2022

This week we're getting into a lot of music you ought to know like Young Marble Giants and Judee Sill. Plus we'll listen to the wonderfully weird sounds of Bjork and highlight all sorts of great new music for Oregonians with big ears!
David Gizara has been a music volunteer at KLCC since 1993. He served as host of Night Jazz from 2001 to 2021 and now hosts Thursday eKLeCtiC, where he explores music of all genres to deliver to Oregonians with big ears.
This week on Eye 5, KLCC’s independent music program, Beach House has a new album on the way and they’re doling out their unique take on dream pop chapter by chapter. We hear from volume one of Once Twice Melody. Plus we've got new music from Mitski, The Goon Sax and more.
This week's show features hip/hop rap from the soundtrack of the TV show Ozark, highlighted in Season 4 by Nas "Illmatic" plus Nas's father, jazz trumpeter Olu Dara, Todd Rundgren's 2nd rock band Nazz and some more jazz!
Host David GiSCAREa injects some spookiness into his eclectic mix bringing in some free jazz, gospel, alternative, classic arena rock and all points in-between. It's music for Oregonians with big and ears and a fearless sense of sonic adventure.