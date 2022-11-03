Thursday eKLeCtiC for November 3, 2022

This week's show features hip/hop rap from the soundtrack of the TV show Ozark, highlighted in Season 4 by Nas "Illmatic" plus Nas's father, jazz trumpeter Olu Dara, Todd Rundgren's 2nd rock band Nazz and some more jazz!
David Gizara has been a music volunteer at KLCC since 1993. He served as host of Night Jazz from 2001 to 2021 and now hosts Thursday eKLeCtiC, where he explores music of all genres to deliver to Oregonians with big ears.
Seattle folk singer Jim Page stopped by the KLCC studios for a conversation and live performance with David Gizara. In this session Page performs some old favorites and some news songs, including "Goin' Down to Eugene to see the Grateful Dead," "The Rabbit Hole," and "Everybody has a Story." His latest album is titled The Time is Now.
This week we get pieces of gourd all over the place as we play new music from The Smashing Pumpkins, we'll hear some new additions to the Jolene Musical Universe and as always check out all sorts of great new music. Eye 5 can be heard on radios all over western and central Oregon on KLCC Saturdays 3:00-5:00 and online at klcc.org.