Eye 5 for October 22, 2022

Host David GiSCAREa injects some spookiness into his eclectic mix bringing in some free jazz, gospel, alternative, classic arena rock and all points in-between. It's music for Oregonians with big and ears and a fearless sense of sonic adventure.
This week we get pieces of gourd all over the place as we play new music from The Smashing Pumpkins, we'll hear some new additions to the Jolene Musical Universe and as always check out all sorts of great new music. Eye 5 can be heard on radios all over western and central Oregon on KLCC Saturdays 3:00-5:00 and online at klcc.org.