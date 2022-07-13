© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sandy_Brown_Jensen.jpg
Viz City

Home Team: World Stage at Maude Kerns Art Center Through the Weekend

Published July 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
Roka Walsh %22A Hard Rain's A Gonna Fall%22.jpg
By permission of the gallery.
/
Roka Walsh, "A Hard Rain's A Gonna Fall." Mixed media imagery, (photographic output print) Size: 26x20in framed

This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program. If you haven’t been out to see the special juried show at Maude Kerns Art Center–it’s called “Home Team: World Stage”-- it’ll be open through this big weekend until July 22. You still have some time to take out-of-town visitors to see what amazing talent we have right here, right now.

Tara Kemp %22At Gilden Gardens%22.jpg
By permission of the gallery.
/
Tara Kemp, "Golden Gardens Pond," Oil on aluminum Size: 34x44in framed

This is such a varied show, but I want to give you a few related images to look for when you go–it’s more of a treasure hunt that way. Look for these similar but very different landscapes that convey the sense of our local Peaceable Kingdom. The first is by Tara Kemp called “Golden Gardens Pond,” one of my favorite Eugene City parks off Barger Road. Kemp has painted oil on aluminum. The clouds in the sky, the low berm hills and trees are reflected in one of the Golden Gardens ponds. The aluminum gives a silvery radiance to the sylvan scene.

IMG_0112 2.JPEG
By permission of the gallery.
/
Peaceable Kingdom: North Umpqua River. Photography eglomise (gilded photography) Size: 21x19.5in framed

The other image that seems to be a companion to Kemp’s is actually called “The Peaceable Kingdom: The North Umpqua River.”. It is an autumn photograph taken from the North Bank Road. It is printed on transparency film then backed with 24K gold leaf. Like the aluminum, the gold gives luster and glow to the landscape.

Devenow %22Near Monmouth%22.jpg
By permission of the gallery.
/
Linda Devenow, "Near Monmouth," Archival Pigment Ink from infrared camera Size: 18x24in framed

Linda Devenow has another landscape called “Near Monmouth” that uses infrared photography, yet a third way of capturing that special quality of light that illuminates the world.

Sarkis Antikajian %22Village #2%22.jpg
By permission of the gallery.
/
Sarkis Antikajian, "Village #2," Acrylic, Size: 36x36in framed

As I’ve suggested before, it helps you cut down on the art gallery overwhelm factor when you go into a big show like this with one kind of image to look for at first–like landscapes or portraits or maybe look at all the sculpture first before opening up to more. Having your own personal treasure map secretly in mind amps up your personal excitement and makes visiting the art center more fun.

Roka Walsh %22A Hard Rain's A Gonna Fall%22.jpg
By permission of the gallery.
/
Roka Walsh, "A Hard Rain's A Gonna Fall." Mixed media imagery, (photographic output print) Size: 26x20in framed

And don’t be afraid to think about spending money on art. If you fall in love with a work of art and buy it, you’ll live with something you love for the rest of your life and will never miss the money over the long term. Go for it! And enjoy our big weekend!

This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.

Sally Schwader %22Cloudy Day in Oregon%22.jpg
By permission of the gallery.
/
Sally Schwader "Cloudy Day in Oregon," Oil Size: 16x14in framed

Viz City
Sandy Brown Jensen
Sandy Brown Jensen has an MFA in Poetry and is a retired writing instructor from Lane Community College. She is an artist and a photographer with a lifetime interest in looking at and talking about art. Sandy hosts KLCC's long-running arts review program Viz City.
See stories by Sandy Brown Jensen