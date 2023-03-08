Anders Long: Big Art in a Tiny House

This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review show. I hang out on Facebook specifically to discover new artists and to see what the art world has on offer day to day. I was seeing painting posts from Anders Long and commenting on them quite a while before I realized he lives literally one block away from me in the Whit.

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC Inside Anders Longs tiny house studio is the closest most of us will ever get to being inside the brain of a working artist.

What attracted me to Ander’s oil paintings was and still is color and composition. He was always showing something new and interesting from abstracts to a workshop copy of a famous artist using the same pigments and oil that artist would have used. On his profile he describes himself as an “oil painter, generally cheerful disposition.”

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC Don't forget to look for more art in the bathroom of Anders Long's tiny house studio!

Anders has a tiny house in Emerald Village at the corner of North Polk and Railroad Blvd. It was fun to visit him in that tiny house in a village of tiny houses. His home is also a studio, and every available space is covered with paintings.

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC Photographed on an easel in the tiny house studio of Anders Long. He often paints plein aire, as this study on the coast near Neskowin.

Anders grew up with other painters in the family. He learned a lot while working for his painter cousin in France preparing canvases and mediums. He spent two years painting large oil abstracts in his early to mid 20’s. But with a mortgage and family to support, he quit painting and became a full time custom furniture designer and builder. He had a 35 year hiatus and started painting full time only three years ago.

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC A still life above the chaos of a working surface lends charm to a visit to Anders Long's tiny house studio.

He has obviously embraced the life of a painter with a passion, selling art to people who stop by his tiny studio to visit and be amazed. If you want to visit him, contact him through Facebook Messenger.

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC This painting by Anders Long reminded me of the street art done by the painters in the plaza on Montmartre in Paris.

My favorite painting is a richly glazed sunset abstract behind the stair to the loft. My husband loved a dark, evocative landscape. Don’t miss the bathroom where there are more paintings to look at. You’ll enjoy the paint tubes strewn around and all the paraphernalia of being in the living, breathing studio of an “oil painter, generally cheerful disposition.”

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC Anders Long makes his big art in a tiny house in Emerald Village.

This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.

