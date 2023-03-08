Anders Long: Big Art in a Tiny House
This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review show. I hang out on Facebook specifically to discover new artists and to see what the art world has on offer day to day. I was seeing painting posts from Anders Long and commenting on them quite a while before I realized he lives literally one block away from me in the Whit.
What attracted me to Ander’s oil paintings was and still is color and composition. He was always showing something new and interesting from abstracts to a workshop copy of a famous artist using the same pigments and oil that artist would have used. On his profile he describes himself as an “oil painter, generally cheerful disposition.”
Anders has a tiny house in Emerald Village at the corner of North Polk and Railroad Blvd. It was fun to visit him in that tiny house in a village of tiny houses. His home is also a studio, and every available space is covered with paintings.
Anders grew up with other painters in the family. He learned a lot while working for his painter cousin in France preparing canvases and mediums. He spent two years painting large oil abstracts in his early to mid 20’s. But with a mortgage and family to support, he quit painting and became a full time custom furniture designer and builder. He had a 35 year hiatus and started painting full time only three years ago.
He has obviously embraced the life of a painter with a passion, selling art to people who stop by his tiny studio to visit and be amazed. If you want to visit him, contact him through Facebook Messenger.
My favorite painting is a richly glazed sunset abstract behind the stair to the loft. My husband loved a dark, evocative landscape. Don’t miss the bathroom where there are more paintings to look at. You’ll enjoy the paint tubes strewn around and all the paraphernalia of being in the living, breathing studio of an “oil painter, generally cheerful disposition.”
This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.