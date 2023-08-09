Caught in the Car Wash and Other Arty August Adventures

This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you're listening to Viz City, KLCC's art review program.

I have this good ol’ red 2003 Subaru Forester. I thought I'd run it through the car wash, so I could take arty pictures of it for Craigslist. I tooled down Goodpasture to the Kendall Auto Mall Car Wash feeling groovy. I pulled into line, moved forward until I was next to enter. You know how at that point there's literally no exit? Is it your worst nightmare to break down right there and completely shut the entire production down? That's exactly what happened. The next thing I did was donate that good ol car to KLCC. They towed it away, and I got a sweet donation receipt.

Robert Canaga is showing jazzy acrylics at The Oregon Wine L.A.B.

But the weekend was not lost. We began First Friday at The Oregon Wine L.A.B. at 488 Lincoln in Eugene where Robert Canaga opened a jazzy show of colorful acrylic abstracts that look like exuberant music on the wind. I wonder if that's what you will see in them? Stop by The Oregon Wine L.A.B. and take a look slo-owly, people, look slo-owly.

Mark Clarke, "Cheap Model with Touches of Orange" at the new exhibition at the Karin Clarke Gallery

Next stop was the new Mark Clarke show at the Karin Clarke Gallery. When you go, look for a Mark Clarke self-portrait humorously titled “Cheap model with touches of orange." Just stand there and ask, “What can I learn about the character of this person by thinking and feeling the details of this painting?”

Kyla Corbett's View of Cape Arago was a big favorite at the Coastal Plein Art Show at the Florence Event Center.

My weekend adventures also took me to the Florence Event Center, where we enjoyed a Coastal Plein Aire show. The art had to be made within the last two weeks, painted outdoors between Bandon and Newport and inland as far as Sweet Creek. My favorite was by Karen Mohr who had painted her campsite as if it were a secret entrance to a magical forest.

I fell in love with the secret world of Karen Mohr's painting of her campsite at the Coastal Plein Aire Show at the Florence Event Center.

Art is good for your brain. It ignites your soul and makes the world beautiful again.

This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.