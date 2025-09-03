Sculptor Jud Turner Guides Chief John Harmelt Home to Wenatchee

This Saturday is the second-ever Warehouse District Art Hop in Eugene, a free “bike crawl” through west side galleries and studios. And a very special piece of art will be on temporary display before heading to its permanent home in Washington. As a native of Wenatchee myself, I'm especially thrilled about this project.

The P'Squosa Tribal Council requested specific animals be represented on the sculpture, from their legends. This is the Bear (hidden inside the wood stove door on the horse's body).

Eugene sculptor Jud Turner was commissioned to create a monumental public art piece, honoring P’Squosa Chief John Harmelt, also known as Crow Song. At nearly 20 feet tall and weighing over two tons, Turner’s finished “P’Squosa Monument to Chief John Harmelt atop Quilmiakin” is his most ambitious commission yet, as it symbolizes a group’s cultural history—a much deeper meaning than his fun dinosaur sculptures.

The Chief was called John Harmelt, but his P'Squosa name was "Crow Song", so Jud created this for the back of his vest)

Turner, who works with found objects, wanted the work to represent Wenatchee and put out a public call for old farm equipment. A Wenatchee resident donated what are believed to be the real horseshoes of Harmelt's horse, Quilmiakin. These are now integrated into the sculpture, framing the horse’s eyes.

The P'Squosa Tribal Council requested specific animals be represented on the sculpture, from their legends. This is the Coyote - made from pistol hammers and antique adding machine parts, two technologies which had detrimental effects on tribes.

The P’Squosa Tribal Council provided specific instructions for the sculpture. Turner included animals from their folklore, like a coyote made from pistol hammers and adding-machine parts, a nod to colonizing technologies. With few reference pictures of Harmelt, Turner used a slow, precise process with a hand torch, taking care to form the chief's face with dignity. A late personal detail came when Turner learned Harmelt's other name, Crow Song, so he added a singing crow on the sculpture's back. His wife, fellow artist Renee Mahni, added a sculpted metal heart with Harmelt’s wife’s name, Ellen, that is out of sight, inside the chief’s chest where it belongs.

Chief Harmelt's wife was named Ellen, and Jud Turner's wife Renee Mahni sculpted this heart to go inside his chest, inscribed it with her name. It's not visible in the final sculpture, but her spirit is forever with his. The heart is not visible in the final sculpture, but here it is welded into his chest before Jud closed it up.

You can view the sculpture this Saturday, September 6, at The Oblivion Gallery, starting at noon, as part of the Art Hop.

Installation is Sept. 17, and there will be a public dedication ceremony on Oct 13, 2025 (Native People's Day).