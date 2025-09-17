Infrared and Palladium: A Duet in Black and White

I invite you to visit, "Photography by Sandi and Walt O'Brien," at the O'Brien Gallery. This show focuses on the evocative power of monochrome, proving that black and white imagery is anything but stark.

Sandi O'Brien, "Cape Perpetua," Infrared

Sandi O'Brien works with infrared photography, creating lush, moody images. Her piece, "To the Beach," is a perfect example. Imagine a familiar path winding through the pale grasses of the dunes, leading the eye toward a clouded horizon. The unseen beach is just beyond our view, yet its presence is felt, creating a sense of anticipation and nostalgia. The infrared process gives the image a dreamy, otherworldly quality, with a subtle warmth that elevates it beyond simple black and white.

Sandi O'Brien, "Lone House," Infrared

Walt O'Brien, a master of the labor-intensive platinum/palladium process, is emotionally and visually drawn to the power of black and white. This demanding multi-step technique yields prints with a beautiful tonal range and a matte, velvety finish.

Walt O'Brien, "Kangaroo Ridge," Platinum Palladium from film

His platinum/palladium print, "Kangaroo Ridge," is a showstopper.

In this piece, the snow-dusted trees in the foreground are rendered with a graphic, tangible presence. The eye then moves into the misty middle ground, where the trees recede into a soft, atmospheric haze. Finally, the gaze is drawn to the dragon-backed spires of the mountains in the background. The combination creates a powerful sense of depth, pulling the viewer into the scene and up to the immense height of the ridge.

Walt O'Brien, "Elijah Bristow Park," inkjet from film

The works of Sandi and Walt O'Brien challenge the notion that black and white photography is a study in simplicity. The exhibition is a testament to the fact that when handled by masters, monochrome can be as rich and layered as any color palette. This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.