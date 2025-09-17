© 2025 KLCC

Arts & Culture
Viz City

Infrared and Palladium: A Duet in Black and White

By Sandy Brown Jensen
Published September 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM PDT
Sandi O'Brien, "To the Beach," Infrared
Sandi O'Brien, "To the Beach," Infrared

I invite you to visit, "Photography by Sandi and Walt O'Brien," at the O'Brien Gallery. This show focuses on the evocative power of monochrome, proving that black and white imagery is anything but stark.

Sandi O'Brien, "Cape Perpetua," Infrared
Sandi O'Brien, "Cape Perpetua," Infrared

Sandi O'Brien works with infrared photography, creating lush, moody images. Her piece, "To the Beach," is a perfect example. Imagine a familiar path winding through the pale grasses of the dunes, leading the eye toward a clouded horizon. The unseen beach is just beyond our view, yet its presence is felt, creating a sense of anticipation and nostalgia. The infrared process gives the image a dreamy, otherworldly quality, with a subtle warmth that elevates it beyond simple black and white.

Sandi O'Brien, "Lone House," Infrared
Sandi O'Brien, "Lone House," Infrared

Walt O'Brien, a master of the labor-intensive platinum/palladium process, is emotionally and visually drawn to the power of black and white. This demanding multi-step technique yields prints with a beautiful tonal range and a matte, velvety finish.

Walt O'Brien, "Kangaroo Ridge," Platinum Palladium from film
Walt O'Brien, "Kangaroo Ridge," Platinum Palladium from film

His platinum/palladium print, "Kangaroo Ridge," is a showstopper.

In this piece, the snow-dusted trees in the foreground are rendered with a graphic, tangible presence. The eye then moves into the misty middle ground, where the trees recede into a soft, atmospheric haze. Finally, the gaze is drawn to the dragon-backed spires of the mountains in the background. The combination creates a powerful sense of depth, pulling the viewer into the scene and up to the immense height of the ridge.

Walt O'Brien, "Elijah Bristow Park," inkjet from film
Walt O'Brien, "Elijah Bristow Park," inkjet from film

The works of Sandi and Walt O'Brien challenge the notion that black and white photography is a study in simplicity. The exhibition is a testament to the fact that when handled by masters, monochrome can be as rich and layered as any color palette. This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.

Walt O'Brien, "Yosemite." Platinum Palladium, inkjet from film
Walt O'Brien, "Yosemite." Platinum Palladium, inkjet from film

Sandy Brown Jensen
Sandy Brown Jensen has an MFA in Poetry and is a retired writing instructor from Lane Community College. She is an artist and a photographer with a lifetime interest in looking at and talking about art. Sandy hosts KLCC's long-running arts review program Viz City.
Sandy Brown Jensen