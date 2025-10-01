Viz City: Seasons of Serenity

I recently found myself mesmerized by an oasis of contemplative beauty in the heart of Portland: the Lan Su Chinese Scholar Garden. It was a striking contrast—a place of serene, ancient-style beauty just across the street from a three-block-long morning soup line. As I wandered through the garden last Saturday, captivated by the vibrant koi ponds and the stillness of the water reflections, I came across images that perfectly captured the feeling of the place.

These photographs were by Portland artist Carol Isaak, and they’re part of her exhibit, SEASONS: LAN SU GARDEN, running here in Eugene at the Dot Dotson Gallery. The show is in conjunction with the release of her book of the same name.

Carol Isaac. Welcome Spring: Purple Lily Pads

Carol Isaak is a photographer whose work is known for its quiet, contemplative power. In SEASONS: LAN SU GARDEN, she takes us on a journey through this extraordinary space, capturing its essence across the entire year. Her images beautifully reflect the core of the Asian garden aesthetic—the thoughtful arrangement of stone, water, and plants designed not just to be beautiful, but to foster reflection and inner peace.

Carol Isaac. Autumn: Layered Windows

What makes this exhibit so powerful is how Isaak uses light and perspective to transform familiar garden scenes into profound meditations. A single autumn leaf floating on the water becomes a vibrant study in color and ephemeral beauty. Her photographs emphasize the garden's cycles, offering a much-needed moment of quietude, transporting the viewer out of the noise and pace of daily life.

Carol Isaac. Winter's End: Pepper Doorway

SEASONS: LAN SU GARDEN by Carol Isaak is an absolute must-see. The Opening Reception is Friday, October 3rd, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Dot Dotson Gallery. Additionally, there will be an Artists' Talk and Book Signing on Sunday, October 19th, at 3:00 p.m. at the Emerald Art Center. This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.