© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Viz City

The Artist's Hand: A Gifting Guide

By Sandy Brown Jensen
Published December 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM PST
Noah Stryker has a new project called "Letters From Noah."
Noah Stryker has a new project called "Letters From Noah."

This holiday season, I challenge you to stretch your definition of a gift. Beyond the crowded aisles of big-box stores lies a more intentional path: art gifting. This isn’t just about purchasing an object; it’s about sharing a sense of wonder and connection.

Noah says, "I take a watercolor kit and make sketches as I travel. Painting helps me notice little details while exploring new places." Letters From Noah are entirely hand-crafted. There's nothing digital about them — except the final document to print at my local printshop. Even the text is a font of his own handwriting.
Noah Stryker
/
https://lettersfromnoah.com/pages/about
Noah says, "I take a watercolor kit and make sketches as I travel. Painting helps me notice little details while exploring new places."

Letters From Noah are entirely hand-crafted. There's nothing digital about them — except the final document to print at my local printshop. Even the text is a font of his own handwriting.

Consider the "slow art" movement of Noah Strycker. You likely know him as Eugene’s own world-traveling "bird man"—an adventurer who once tracked over 6,000 species across seven continents in a single year.

The first Letter From Noah will mail on January 1, 2026. If you sign up by the end of December, you'll join this journey from the very beginning!
Noah Stryker
/
https://lettersfromnoah.com/pages/subscribe
The first Letter From Noah will mail on January 1, 2026. If you sign up by the end of December, you'll join this journey from the very beginning!

His new project, LettersfromNoah.com, revives the lost magic of snail mail. By subscription, you receive hand-written dispatches and original watercolor sketches mailed from his global expeditions. Instead of a screen, you hold a physical fragment of a journey—a collection that arrives letter-by-letter to build a global field journal on your coffee table.

Magical Gift Gallery at New Zone Gallery Location: New Zone Gallery Dates: December 6, 2025 - December 24, 2025
Eugene Cascades & Coast
/
https://www.eugenecascadescoast.org/event/magical-gift-gallery-at-new-zone-gallery/60315/
Magical Gift Gallery at New Zone Gallery
Location:
New Zone Gallery
Dates:
December 6, 2025 - December 24, 2025

Closer to home, unique gifts are everywhere. While many are making their way to the traditional Holiday Market, don't overlook our local Artist Studios. There is something profound about stepping into an artist’s workspace, breathing in the scent of paint or clay, and taking a piece directly from the hands that shaped it.

Our local gallery scene is also buzzing. Look for unique finds at The Hybrid Gallery in the Whitaker, New Zone, and the Emerald Art Center. Maude Kerns Art Center offers a famously eclectic shop, and the UO Museum of Natural and Cultural History is a goldmine of curated treasures.

"Fox Will Guide Her Soul" welcomes you to the many wonders at the Wonder/Tender show at the Oblivion Gallery, 3923 Cross St. Eugene, OR 97402 541 520 6210
Sandy Brown Jensen
"Fox Will Guide Her Soul" welcomes you to the many wonders at the Wonder/Tender show at the Oblivion Gallery, 3923 Cross St. Eugene, OR 97402
541 520 6210

Finally, I invite you to my show, Wonder/Tender. The Oblivion Gallery is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the holidays with a stunning selection of prints, sculpture, and photography.

This year, seek out the extraordinary. Choose a gift that speaks to your shared sense of what is beautiful in the world.

Viz City
Sandy Brown Jensen
Sandy Brown Jensen has an MFA in Poetry and is a retired writing instructor from Lane Community College. She is an artist and a photographer with a lifetime interest in looking at and talking about art. Sandy hosts KLCC's long-running arts review program Viz City.
See stories by Sandy Brown Jensen