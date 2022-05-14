Eugene joins national observance of "Bans Off Our Bodies"

At the University of Oregon in Eugene today, more than a thousand abortion-rights activists gathered to denounce the expected reversal of Roe vs. Wade, nearly two weeks after a leaked memo suggested the U.S. Supreme Court would do so.

1 of 4 — CourtneyGrahamPlanParenthd01.JPG Courtney Graham of Planned ParenthoodAdvocates of Oregon speaks outside the Wayne Morse federal courthouse on the afternoon of May 14, 2022. Brian Bull 2 of 4 — JamesManning02.JPG Oregon state senator James Manning talks to the crowd about protecting a woman's right to choose. Brian Bull 3 of 4 — ThreeCounterProtesters01.JPG Three counterprotesters stood outside the main assembly. A few others later joined, and heckled or tried to talk over the abortion rights speakers. Brian Bull 4 of 4 — UO_Crowd01.JPG A large crowd gathered at the EMU area on the U of O campus on Satruday, May 14, 2022. Brian Bull

Outside the main student union, a fiery crowd listened to speakers then dispersed, some forming a march towards the city center.

The “Bans Off Our Bodies” event was organized by several groups, including Planned Parenthood.

Sarah Warren carried a sign with a wire hanger that said “Never again.” She said abortion access should remain a constitutional right, and providers need support.

“Places like Planned Parenthood help people – especially if they’re lower income- have access to basic health care beyond just abortion, and it’s critical.”

If the high court negates the 1973 ruling, abortion rights would no longer be under federal oversight, but that of states. While Oregon’s constitution protects abortion, it would likely see a surge in people from Idaho and Utah, which have restrictions or bans on the procedure.

Martha Riley is the Associate Medical Director for Abortion Services for Planned Parenthood.

“The Guttmacher Institute is projecting a 240% increase in our number of clients seeking abortion,” she told KLCC. “And of course any barrier to abortion at early stages is going to lead to more people seeking abortion at later stages, so we need to be ready to help those people coming from out of state.”

Several groups, including Planned Parenthood and the Women’s March, organized the daylong event. Hundreds more were staged across the U.S.

Prior to the large rally, Democratic lawmakers decried the potential reversal of Roe vs. Wade outside the federal courthouse in Eugene.

For half an hour, politicians and reproductive rights advocates spoke of the importance of keeping abortion accessible and protected, even in Oregon which has it codified in its constitution.

Oregon state senator James Manning referred to the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which went into effect in 2019.

“So we need to go back and make sure that we are strengthening and making sure that we have all of the tools in place to make sure that if a woman chooses to have an abortion, it’s safe, secure, and she don’t have to worry about it,” said Manning. “Because at the end of the day, it’s her choice. She’s got to make a decision whether she has an abortion or not.”

A small band of counter-protesters tried to heckle and interrupt the speeches several times. The overall events were peaceful and orderly.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

