© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CALC to sell Eugene headquarters but remains committed to peace and justice work

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published August 1, 2025 at 8:23 AM PDT
CALC's building on Blair Blvd. in Eugene's Whiteaker neighborhood is on the market.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
CALC's building on Blair Boulevard in Eugene's Whiteaker neighborhood is on the market.

A local social justice organization is selling its Eugene headquarters. But it’s not going away.

Community Alliance of Lane County, also known as CALC, started in the 1960s as Clergy and Laymen Concerned about Vietnam (CALCAV).

DJ Kelly-Quattrocchi is Interim vice-chair and recorder for the CALC board of directors.

He told KLCC the organization has recently concentrated its work on communities of color, with a focus on young people. Much of that work is happening in Springfield.

DJ Kelly-Quattrocchi is Interim vice-chair and recorder for the CALC board of directors. He stands in the front room of the CALC headquarters in Eugene which is up for sale.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
DJ Kelly-Quattrocchi is Interim vice-chair and recorder for the CALC board of directors. He stands in the front room of the CALC headquarters in Eugene which is up for sale.

“Even while CALC is going through this transition, we’re still here,” he said. “We’re still working within the community. And we really do want to make sure that our BIPOC communities are safe.”

CALC is selling its longtime headquarters in Eugene’s Whiteaker neighborhood. Kelly-Quattrocchi said the historic building is zoned for both residential and commercial so it could be a unique opportunity for an interested buyer.

“We wanted to make sure that we were able to either utilize this space appropriately or find someone who can use that space,” he said. “And then we can use some of the proceeds to help us with some of the work that we are doing.”

That work has focused on empowering and uplifting young people. One initiative is “Serving Justice” which supports youth entrepreneurship, career development and community advocacy.

Provided by CALC.
Tags
Social Justice Community Alliance of Lane CountyCALCWhiteakerEugeneSpringfield
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content