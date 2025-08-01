CALC to sell Eugene headquarters but remains committed to peace and justice work

A local social justice organization is selling its Eugene headquarters. But it’s not going away.

Community Alliance of Lane County , also known as CALC, started in the 1960s as Clergy and Laymen Concerned about Vietnam (CALCAV).

DJ Kelly-Quattrocchi is Interim vice-chair and recorder for the CALC board of directors.

He told KLCC the organization has recently concentrated its work on communities of color, with a focus on young people. Much of that work is happening in Springfield.

Rachael McDonald / KLCC

“Even while CALC is going through this transition, we’re still here,” he said. “We’re still working within the community. And we really do want to make sure that our BIPOC communities are safe.”

CALC is selling its longtime headquarters in Eugene’s Whiteaker neighborhood. Kelly-Quattrocchi said the historic building is zoned for both residential and commercial so it could be a unique opportunity for an interested buyer.

“We wanted to make sure that we were able to either utilize this space appropriately or find someone who can use that space,” he said. “And then we can use some of the proceeds to help us with some of the work that we are doing.”

That work has focused on empowering and uplifting young people. One initiative is “Serving Justice” which supports youth entrepreneurship, career development and community advocacy.