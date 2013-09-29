In the pouring rain last night at Autzen Stadium, The University of Oregon walloped California 55 to 16. The game was essentially decided in the first quarter, when several Cal mistakes allowed the Ducks to open up a 27-0 lead. The rain caused miscues and turnovers on both sides. Oregon fumbled once – it was the first turnover by the ducks the entire season.

Oregon State was also victorious yesterday at home, defeating Colorado 44 to 17. It was a day for the record books for Beaver quarterback Sean Mannion, who threw six touchdown passes and set a school record.

Oregon State plays Washington state in Pullman next week. The Ducks are on the road as well, traveling to Boulder to take on Colorado.