Former University of Oregon football player Colt Lyerla has been arrested on drug possession charges.

Police say officers with the Lane County Interagency Narcotics Team observed Lyerla snorting what appeared to be a white powder in his car on Wednesday night. When police confronted him, the 20-year-old agreed to go to his home with officers to continue the investigation. But instead, he ran into a nearby apartment. Officers arrested Lyerla a short time later when he came back out.

The former Duck has been charged with Unlawful Possession of Cocaine and Interfering with a Police Officer.

Lyerla was a standout tight end for the University of Oregon. He left the team earlier this month for “personal reasons.” He had been suspended for a game previously. Lyerla indicated later he would enter the 2014 NFL draft.

After his arrest, Lyerla was taken to the Lane County Jail, but released later the same evening.

