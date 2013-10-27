The University of Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers both faced tough Pac-12 opponents Saturday.

At Autzen Stadium, the UCLA Bruins went into halftime tied at 14, but were shut out by the No. 3-ranked Ducks in the second half. Running back Byron Marshall ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns in the 42-14 victory.

The Beavs used their stout defense to keep it close with No. 8 ranked Stanford in Reser Stadium, Saturday. But the Cardinal emerged victorious with running back Tyler Gaffney running for three touchdowns. The Beavs trailed 20-9 with less than 4 minutes remaining and nearly forced overtime. Oregon State drove to the Stanford 7 yd line with 30 seconds remaining. But four consecutive incompletions stopped the rally.

Next week, the Ducks look to hone in on their hunt for a national championship when they face Stanford, in Palo Alto, California.

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