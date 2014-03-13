Football players from the University of Oregon had a chance to audition for a spot in the NFL today.

Scouts and personnel held drills and took notes on current Ducks planning on entering the NFL Draft. Drills included the 40 yd dash, “shuttle” sprints," and passing exercises. Cornerback Avery Patterson said the drills can be a little nerve-wracking.

Patterson: “You know this is pretty much your job interview for the next level, but if you just focus in and treat it like a game and go out there and have fun, it settles down. And that’s what I felt I did towards the end, just treated it like another day.”

Running back De’Anthony Thomas decided to skip his senior year at the U of O to enter the NFL Draft. After a lackluster performance at the NFL Combine, Thomas was hoping to rebound with a better time in the 40 yard dash.

Thomas: “You know I felt like it made me train harder and I just use it as motivation.”

It’s been speculated the Philadelphia Eagles would be interested in drafting Thomas, reuniting him with former coach Chip Kelly.

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